Virginia Swim & Dive Sweeps North Carolina

The Virginia swimming & diving teams swept North Carolina on Friday at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville.

No. 1 UVA women's swim & dive remained unbeaten at 5-0 with a 168-126 victory over No. 24 UNC . The Cavaliers won 11 events during Friday's meet.

Junior Ella Nelson won the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:03.95, which also set a new pool record at the AFC.

Sophomore Alex Walsh was victorious in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events and freshman Gretchen Walsh was first in the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle. Junior Kate Douglass won the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke events.

Kate Douglass, Alexis Wenger, Gretchen Walsh, and Reilly Tiltmann finished first in the 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:31.90.

Senior Carter Bristow picked up her first win of the season, finishing first in the 500-yard freestyle. Sophomore Abby Harter won the 200-yard butterfly and junior Maddie Donohoe won the 1000-yard freestyle.

The No. 18 Virginia men's swimming & diving team defeated North Carolina 171-124 to improve to 2-3 on the season. The Cavaliers won 12 individual events in the meet.

In the 400-yard medley, Virginia took both first and second place. Justin Grender, Noah Nichols, Max Edwards, and Matt King finished first (3:10.01) with Matt Brownstead, Scooter Iida, Josh Fong, and August Lamb (3:12.46) right behind them in second place.

Sophomore Noah Nichols won both the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke with Scooter Iida finishing second in both events.

Junior Jack Wright claimed first in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle. Senior Justin Grender won the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke.

Matt Brownstead won the 50-yard freestyle and Matt King won the 100-yard freestyle. Max Edwards took first in the 100-yard butterfly and Josh Fong won the 200-yard butterfly.

Casey Storch picked up a win in the 400-yard individual medley.

Up next, Virginia hosts its second dual of the weekend against NC State (No. 3 men, No. 5 women) on Saturday at 2pm (diving at 10am).

