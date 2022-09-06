UVA Men's Soccer Routed by No. 9 Maryland in Washington D.C.

For the first time since 2016, the UVA men's soccer team yielded six goals in a match. Facing a very good No. 9 Maryland team, the Cavaliers could not keep up with the brilliant offensive execution of the Terrapins, who routed UVA to the tune of a 6-1 victory on Monday night at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Maryland held a slim 15-14 advantage in shots, but the Terps placed nine of those shots on cage as compared to just four shots on goal for UVA. That edge in accuracy was the difference in the match. Virginia goalkeeper Holden Brown made three saves, but was simply blitzed with too many quality shots to be able to stay in front of them.

The Terrapins got on the board in the 21st minute on a penalty kick goal from Malcolm Johnston. UVA had a few chances for an equalizer with seven corner kicks in the first half, but the Cavaliers were unable to cash in. With just a few minutes left in the first half, Maryland extended its lead to 2-0 on a goal from Justin Harris off of a great pass from German Giammattei.

In the second half, Virginia again had a golden opportunity to get on the board as Leo Afonso was fouled in the box and was awarded a penalty kick, but his attempt was saved by Maryland keeper Niklas Neumann.

The Terrapins poured it on after that, receiving goals from Chris Rindov, Griffin Dillon, and Joshua Bolma over a 16-minute stretch in the second half. In the 81st minute, UVA finally got on the board on a goal off the foot of Daniel Mangarov, who tallied his second goal of the season. But, Maryland got one back just two and a half minutes later on a goal from Giammattei to make it 6-1.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 2-2 on the season. Up next, the Cavaliers return to Charlottesville for a major showdown against Virginia Tech on Friday at 8pm at Klockner Stadium.

