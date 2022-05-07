No. 7 UVA Men's Tennis Sweeps Fairleigh Dickinson in NCAA First Round

Virginia advanced to the second round of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship with a 4-0 sweep over Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday afternoon at Boar's Head Sports Club.

The No. 7-seed Cavaliers opened the match by winning the doubles point handily. Gianni Ross and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg defeated Arjun Sriram and Moric Budinszky 6-2 and Bar Botzer and Chris Rodesch beat Teodors Pukse and Niclas Pietsch 6-3 to clinch the doubles point.

Ross continued his phenomenal play in singles action as well, dropping just a single game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Pietsch on court 4. Chris Rodesch, the No. 30-ranked singles player, defeated Pukse 6-1, 6-2 on court 1 to make it 3-0 in favor of the Cavaliers.

Virginia was leading on each of the remaining four singles courts, but it was Bar Botzer who finished the job first, completing the 4-0 sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Budinszky on court 5.

UVA's victory of FDU sets up a second round matchup with Commonwealth foe VCU, who defeated Penn 4-3 in the first round on Friday. Virginia (23-5) and VCU (22-6) will meet on Saturday at 4pm at Boar's Head with a trip to the Round of 16 on the line.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

