UVA Football Secures Commitment From Varina Star Athlete Anthony Fisher

Fisher announced his commitment to Virginia as a preferred walk-on on Wednesday

UVA football secured a commitment from one of the top athletes in the Commonwealth of Virginia on Wednesday, when Varina football and basketball star Anthony Fisher announced his commitment to the Virginia football program as a preferred walk-on. 

Fisher has enjoyed a phenomenal high school career, leading Varina to state championships in both football and basketball. He was everywhere on the football field for Varina and garnered accolades on both sides of the ball. 

Fisher was named the Class 4 Offensive Player of the Year by the Virginia High School League and was also a First-Team All-State Offensive selection at the all-purpose position as well as a First-Team All-State Defensive selection at defensive back. 

In his senior season at Varina, Fisher recorded 45 tackles, including five tackles for loss, 24 pass breakups, and five interceptions. As a Swiss army knife on offense, he carried the ball 80 times for 840 yards and 11 touchdowns and also hauled in 35 receptions for 640 yards and seven touchdowns. He even threw a touchdown pass on a trick play in the state championship game. 

Fisher chose to stay home at Virginia, turning down offers from Army, Air Force, Yale, VMI, and Norfolk State in favor of committing to the UVA football program. 

Fisher's commitment to Virginia is certainly great news for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers, as they look to keep top talent from the Commonwealth of Virginia at home at UVA. 

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more Virginia football recruiting news. 

