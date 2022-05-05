What They're Saying: Experts Love Jelani Woods to the Colts

See what NFL experts are saying about the Indianapolis Colts' selection of Virginia tight end Jelani Woods in the NFL Draft

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft. Woods was the second tight end taken in the draft and most experts consider Woods' selection in the third round as a "steal" for the Colts.

Here's what draft experts, NFL executives, and journalists have said about Jelani Woods and his fit with the Indianapolis Colts:

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard:

“Jelani is unique. I’m not going to lie to you, I sweated it out because I think he’s got really big upside both as a receiving tight end and as a blocker... We think he’s going to be able to block. He did it at Oklahoma State, but he’s a unique athlete and he’s a guy that’s always open. It’s kind of like Mo [Alie-Cox]. When you’re 6-7, the quarterback can put the ball up and he’s athletic enough to be able to make a play on it. This kid can run. This kid can really run so we’re excited to get him.”

ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.:

"Jelani Woods (73) is a 6-foot-7 tight end who couldn't stop catching touchdown passes last season."

SI Fan Nation Horseshoe Huddle writer Andrew Moore:

"At 6’7” and 251 pounds with an 82-inch wingspan, there isn’t a ball that his long arms cannot snatch out of the air. Defenders have a hard time trying to reroute Woods or get physical with him because of his size. For a man of his stature, Woods moves incredibly well. He runs a 4.61 40-yard dash and has a 37.5-inch vertical, showing very impressive speed and explosiveness. His long strides allow him to eat up the field very quickly and close in on defenders before they have a chance to react."

"On the field, the athleticism of Woods is apparent. He has elite explosion off the line of scrimmage, whether he is split out wide or inline. Once he brings in a pass with his long arms, he is very hard to bring down. Woods fights hard for yards after the catch and is certainly not afraid of contact or running through defenders. This attitude extends to the running game, where even though he is certainly not the best blocking tight end, he has a violent nature and is a willing blocker."

READ MORE: Miami Running Back Cody Brown Transfers to Virginia Football

Colts Wire editor Kevin Hickey:

"At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds and 34-inch arms, Woods is built more like a defensive end. However, he moves like a wide receiver. He posted a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash and a ridiculous 6.95 in the three-cone drill. Those numbers are insane for a player of his size. He tested as arguably the most athletic tight end to come out of the draft."

"He’s simply bigger than every defender he’s lined up against. It’s one of the main reasons the Colts are so high on his upside to be a true difference maker both in the passing game and as a blocker. Woods is likely starting on the depth chart behind Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson, but don’t be surprised if he climbs his way into a decent role during his rookie season."

Indy Draft Guide:

"Woods is the type of rare athlete at tight end that would thrive in Frank Reich’s offense. His size and explosion make him a threat down the field and a mismatch for any linebacker or safety that tries to cover him. Reich would certainly place him in spots to take advantage of his size and catch radius in the red zone. While his blocking technique is a legitimate concern, he could be the type of “F” tight end that gives the Colts a massive weapon in the passing game."

Zach Hicks, lead analyst of SI Fan Nation's Indianapolis Colts site Horseshoe Huddle, made a fun reference to the height and size of the Colts' tight end tandem of Jelani Woods (6'7") and Mo Alie-Cox (6'6") with a picture of UVA basketball star Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon from their days on the Houston Rockets.

It seems that Jelani Woods has found a welcoming home and a great fit with the Indianapolis Colts and he will certainly have ample opportunities for success early in his NFL career.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Big Seventh Inning Helps Virginia Get Revenge Victory Against VCU

Miami Running Back Cody Brown Transfers to Virginia Football

UVA Football Secures Commitment From Varina Star Athlete Anthony Fisher

UVA Basketball Offers Combo-Guard Freddie Dilione From Raleigh

UVA Basketball in the Mix for Georgetown Transfer Don Carey

Virginia Football: Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Forward Andrej Stojakovic