UVA Basketball Offers Combo-Guard Freddie Dilione From Raleigh

The Cavaliers have thrown their hat in for one of the top players in North Carolina in the class of 2023

The Virginia Cavaliers have thrown their hat in the ring for one of North Carolina's top players in the basketball recruiting class of 2023. Freddie Dilione, a combo guard from Raleigh, announced on Wednesday afternoon that he has received an offer from Virginia. 

A 6'4", 185-pound guard from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, Dilione is currently rated a three-star prospect, but many recruiting experts expect his rating to be elevated significantly when the recruiting rankings are updated this summer. 

READ MORE: UVA Basketball in the Mix for Georgetown Transfer Don Carey

247Sports currently has Dilione ranked the No. 7 player from the state of North Carolina and the No. 19 combo guard in the country in the class of 2023. Dilione holds offers from several major conference programs including Xavier, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, St. John's, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Providence, NC State, Maryland, Minnesota, LSU, Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Alabama. He has taken unofficial visits to see Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and VCU so far. 

Dilione is the sixth prospect in the class of 2023 to be offered by Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers in the last couple of weeks. Virginia offered Milan Momcilovic, Taison Chatman, and Blake Buchanan last week and Andrej Stojakovic and TJ Power so far this week. 

Stay tuned to Cavaliers Now for more Virginia basketball recruiting news. 

