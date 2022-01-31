Skip to main content
No. 6 UVA Men's Tennis Sweeps Georgia Tech, Advances to ITA Indoor Championships

Both the Virginia men's and women's tennis teams have qualified for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

One day after the No. 9 UVA women's tennis team clinched a spot in next month's ITA National Team Indoor Championships, the No. 7 Virginia men's tennis team secured its own spot at the ITA Indoors. The Cavaliers swept Georgia Tech 4-0 on Sunday in the championship match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Boar's Head Sports Club. 

UVA got off to a strong start in doubles competition with a 6-2 victory for Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz. Georgia Tech battled back, as Chen Dong and Angel Guerrero defeated Virginia's Bar Botzer and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, 6-2. The Cavaliers clinched the doubles point on a 6-4 win by Chris Rodesch and William Woodall. 

Gianni Ross kept the good start going for Virginia, taking down Angel Guerrero 6-2, 6-2. No. 66 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg followed that up with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Chen Dong to make it 3-0, bringing the Cavaliers within one win of clinching the match. 

Virginia got that final point on the racket of No. 27 Ryan Goetz, who downed Pablo Schlecher 6-2, 6-2 to secure the victory for UVA. 

Virginia may have swept Georgia Tech, but the singles competition at the top three courts was intense. At the time that Goetz finished his straight-set win to finish the match, the other three active matches were in the midst of heated second sets. 

No. 71 Bar Botzer dropped his first set to Marcus McDaniel, 3-6, and the second set was tied at 4-4 when play was suspended. No. 52 Inaki Montes won the first set over Keshav Chopra 6-3 and the second set was even at four games apiece when Goetz clinched it for Virginia. Finally, No. 13 Chris Rodesch was facing No. 9 Andres Martin on court No. 1 in a showdown of top-ranked singles players. Martin took the first set 6-3, but Rodesch answered back and won the second set 6-3. Virginia clinched the victory before the third set began, robbing those in attendance of the opportunity to see Rodesch and Martin finish their match. 

With the win, Virginia improves to 5-0 on the season and secures a bid to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships held February 18-21 in Seattle, Washington. Both the UVA men's and women's tennis teams have qualified for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships for the first time since 2016. 

Up next, Virginia plays a pair of non-conference road matches against ranked opponents. The Cavaliers play at No. 5 Ohio State on Friday and at No. 11 Kentucky on Sunday. 

