Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps VCU, Advances to NCAA Super Regionals

The Cavaliers swept VCU 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

No. 7 Virginia men's tennis swept VCU 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship on Sunday at Boar's Head Sports Club. 

In doubles play, Ryan Goetz and Inaki Montes defeated VCU's Inigo Torre Martin and Rayane Stable without dropping a game and then Bar Botzer and Chris Rodesch took down brothers Charles and Maxence Bertimon 6-4 to secure the doubles point for Virginia. 

No. 30 Chris Rodesch picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 90 Charles Bertimon on the top court and No. 39 Inaki Montes beat Maxence Bertimon 6-4, 6-3 on court 2 to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 advantage. 

On court 5, Gianni Ross won two hard-fought sets against Rayane Stable 6-4, 7-5 to clinch the victory for Virginia. 

For the 16th time in their last 17 appearances in the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship, the Cavaliers advance to the Super Regional round of 16. Virginia (24-5) will face No. 10 seed South Carolina (23-6) next weekend at Boar's Head in Charlottesville. The specific date and time for the match will be announced by the NCAA soon. 

