Five-Star Nyckoles Harbor Visits Virginia Football

UVA is hosting one of the top recruits in the class of 2023 on Saturday

One of the top football players in the class of 2023 is in Charlottesville this weekend to visit the Virginia football program. Five-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor, rated the No. 1 athlete in the country by 247Sports Composite, visited Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers on Saturday.

At 6'5", 225 pounds, Harbor has the body to be a tight end on offense or an edge rusher or linebacker on defense. Harbor, who plays for Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., is rated the No. 1 player from the D.C. area and the No. 12-ranked overall player in the class of 2023.

Harbor is also a talented sprinter, posting a 10.29-second 100-meter dash and a 20.79-second 200m-dash. With these times, Harbor could seriously consider a professional track career rather than one on the football field.

Harbor is one of the most highly-sought after recruits in the country and currently holds over 40 offers from top college football programs around the country, including Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, USC, Clemson, Maryland, and several others.

READ MORE: Virginia Football: Breaking Down UVA's Running Back Personnel After Cody Brown Transfer

Harbor is the second five-star prospect to visit Virginia football this spring, joining superstar quarterback Arch Manning, who visited UVA in early April.

Much like the situation with Manning, Virginia's odds of landing a player of Harbor's caliber are long, but it is a significant victory for Tony Elliott and the UVA coaching staff to have Harbor in town for a visit and get the five-star recruit taking pictures in a Cavalier uniform.

