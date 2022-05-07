Skip to main content
UVA Women's Tennis Advances to NCAA Second Round With Sweep Over Youngstown State

The Cavaliers swept the Penguins in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

No. 5 Virginia swept Youngstown State 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship on Saturday afternoon at Boar's Head. 

Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash took down Jessica Stanmore and Lili Minich with an unblemished 6-0 win to open doubles play on court 2. Then, Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh, the No. 3-ranked doubles tandem in women's tennis, defeated Julia Marko and Cecilia Rosas 6-1 to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers. 

Emma Navarro, the defending singles national champion and No. 1 seed in the women's singles tournament, won her match on court 1 against Cecilia Rosas 6-0, 6-2. 

Sara Ziodato took down Lili Minich 6-1, 6-1 on court 6 and then Hibah Shaikh clinched the victory for UVA on court 5 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Jessica Stanmore. 

Virginia (21-5) advances to the second round and will face Princeton (12-10), who defeated Army 4-0 on Saturday morning. The Tigers won the Ivy League Championship and have won six matches in a row. UVA and Princeton will play on Sunday at 1pm at Boar's Head. 

