UVA Women's Tennis Advances to NCAA Second Round With Sweep Over Youngstown State

No. 5 Virginia swept Youngstown State 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship on Saturday afternoon at Boar's Head.

Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash took down Jessica Stanmore and Lili Minich with an unblemished 6-0 win to open doubles play on court 2. Then, Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh, the No. 3-ranked doubles tandem in women's tennis, defeated Julia Marko and Cecilia Rosas 6-1 to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

Emma Navarro, the defending singles national champion and No. 1 seed in the women's singles tournament, won her match on court 1 against Cecilia Rosas 6-0, 6-2.

Sara Ziodato took down Lili Minich 6-1, 6-1 on court 6 and then Hibah Shaikh clinched the victory for UVA on court 5 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Jessica Stanmore.

Virginia (21-5) advances to the second round and will face Princeton (12-10), who defeated Army 4-0 on Saturday morning. The Tigers won the Ivy League Championship and have won six matches in a row. UVA and Princeton will play on Sunday at 1pm at Boar's Head.

