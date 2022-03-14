UVA Softball Comes Up Just Short of Sweep Over No. 24 Notre Dame

After taking the first two games against No. 24 Notre Dame to start ACC play on a strong note, the Virginia softball team (15-10, 2-1 ACC) came up just short of completing the season-sweep, losing a close contest with the Fighting Irish 3-2.

Notre Dame took a quick lead in the top of the first off of a two-run home run from centerfielder Abby Sweet, scoring Leea Hanks. Mikayla Houge started the game for the Cavaliers, but came out after recording one out as she had already surrendered a two-run home run, a single, and a walk in the top of the first. Aly Rayle came in and pitched five innings, allowing just two hits.

Virginia evened the score in the bottom of the third. Bailey Winscott was hit by a pitch and then stole second. Lauren VanAssche singled to left field to bring Winscott in. Tori Gilbert doubled to put two runners in scoring position, and then Gabby Baylog had an RBI groundout. Katie Goldberg struck out to end the inning.

The Cavaliers had a chance in the fifth inning to take the lead with the bases loaded and one out, but Notre Dame got the out at home on a groundout and then pitcher Shannon Becker got another groundout to escape the jam.

Notre Dame broke the tie in the top of the seventh with an RBI fielder’s choice from Emma Clark after two singles.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gabby Baylog singled, but that was all the Cavaliers could manage as the Fighting Irish pulled out the victory.

The Cavaliers outhit the Fighting Irish 10-6, but squandered some opportunities with runners in scoring position. Shannon Becker earned the complete-game victory for Notre Dame, while Madison Harris took the loss in relief for Virginia.

Lauren VanAssche, Tori Gilbert, and Abby Weaver all had two hits for Virginia. Leea Hanks and Abby Sweet had two hits for Notre Dame.

Through the first 25 games of the season, Virginia is 15-10 and 2-1 in ACC play. UVA hosts North Dakota State on Tuesday at 5pm at Palmer Park before heading to Raleigh for a three-game ACC series at NC State next weekend.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Baseball Splits Sunday Doubleheader with Duke

Virginia Basketball Set to Host Mississippi State in NIT

Selection Sunday: Virginia Basketball Misses First NCAA Tournament Since 2013

Mia Barnett and Owayne Owens Earn All-American Honors at NCAA Indoor Championships

Abby Weaver's Walk-Off Home Run Lifts Virginia Softball Over No. 24 Notre Dame

Trey Murphy Drops 32 Points in Breakout Performance for the Pelicans

Shellenberger Leads No. 2 Virginia to 15-11 Victory at No. 11 North Carolina