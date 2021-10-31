Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    UVA Swim & Dive Sweeps Army in Home Opener
    UVA Swim & Dive Sweeps Army in Home Opener

    Both the men’s and women’s Cavalier swim & dive teams topped the Black Knights on Saturday
    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The Virginia Cavaliers swimming & diving teams swept Army on Saturday morning in their first home meet of the season at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

    The UVA women’s swimming & diving team remained unbeaten at 2-0 on the season by defeating Army by a sizable margin 181-89, placing first in 12 events in the process.

    Alex Walsh (freestyle) and Kate Douglass (breaststroke) each won two individual events. Walsh also won the 200-yard medley alongside Emma Weyant, Abby Harter, and Reilly Tiltmann.

    Virginia swept the podium in the following individual events: 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 200 breaststroke.

    Other individual winners were Ella Collins in the 500 freestyle, Gretchen Walsh in the 200 freestyle, Emma Weyant in the 200 backstroke, Lexi Cuomo in the 100 backstroke, and Abby Harter in the 200 butterfly.

    On the men’s side, UVA won its first meet of the season with a 186-94 victory over Army with 10 event wins.

    Max Edwards, August Lamb, Josh Fong, and Konnar Klinksiek won the 200-yard medley.

    The UVA men swept the podium in three events, including the 100 freestyle, the 100 butterfly, and the 200 butterfly. Freshmen Connor Boyle, Jack Aikins, and Scooter Iida also won events.

    In diving, the UVA women swept the 3-meter and 1-meter events behind a strong performance by freshman Lizzy Kaye. Oliver Mills placed first in the 1-meter event for the men’s team.

    Up next, Virginia will host another dual-meet at the Aquatic and Fitness Center on November 5th and 6th against Texas. 

