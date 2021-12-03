Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    UVA Women’s Basketball Defeats William & Mary 60-44
    Publish date:

    UVA Women’s Basketball Defeats William & Mary 60-44

    The Cavaliers took down the Tribe and picked up their first win at JPJ since February 2020
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The Cavaliers took down the Tribe and picked up their first win at JPJ since February 2020

    For the first time since February 27th, 2020, the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team won a game at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA hosted William & Mary at JPJ on Thursday night and the Hoos defeated the Tribe 60-44 for their second victory of the season.

    Amandine Toi hit a pair of threes to help Virginia take an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. Toi led all scorers in the game with 18 points. She shot 4/7 from three and 7/11 from the field.

    In the second quarter, UVA’s defense locked up William & Mary, holding the Tribe to 2/13 shooting from the field and just six total points scored. Virginia’s offense also slowed down a bit in the second, but the Cavaliers still outscored the Tribe 10-6 and took a 28-18 lead into halftime.

    The Cavalier offense exploded for 23 points in the third quarter. Toi was a perfect 4-4 from the floor and scored 10 points in the third. London Clarkson, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds, had six points in the period. UVA stretched its lead to 51-27 heading into the final quarter.

    William & Mary outplayed Virginia in the fourth quarter, outscoring UVA 17-9. But, the Cavaliers were able to withstand the comeback effort behind seven fourth-quarter points from Camryn Taylor, who filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block.

    With the win, Virginia improves to 2-6 on the season. Up next, the Cavaliers head to Washington D.C. for a tilt with George Washington on Sunday at 2pm. 

    Read More

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Why Did Bronco Mendenhall Resign?

    Breaking: Bronco Mendenhall Resigning as Virginia Football Head Coach

    Wisconsin WR Devin Chandler Transfers to Virginia

    Big Ten Wins ACC/Big Ten Challenge for Third Straight Season

    Chris Taylor Signs Multi-Year Deal to Return to Dodgers

    Virginia Baseball Releases 2022 Schedule

    Was Brennan Armstrong Snubbed on the All-ACC Football Teams?

    Camryn Taylor. Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
    All Sports

    UVA Women’s Basketball Defeats William & Mary 60-44

    17 seconds ago
    Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh

    12 hours ago
    Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Why Did Bronco Mendenhall Resign?

    15 hours ago
    Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Breaking: Bronco Mendenhall Resigning as Virginia Football Head Coach

    17 hours ago
    Devin Chandler Wisconsin Badgers, Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Wisconsin WR Devin Chandler Transfers to Virginia

    21 hours ago
    ACC/Big Ten Challenge
    Basketball

    Big Ten Wins ACC/Big Ten Challenge for Third Straight Season

    Dec 2, 2021
    Chris Taylor Los Angeles Dodgers
    All Sports

    Chris Taylor Signs Multi-Year Deal to Return to Dodgers

    Dec 2, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers baseball
    All Sports

    Virginia Baseball Releases 2022 Schedule

    Dec 1, 2021