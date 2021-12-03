UVA Women’s Basketball Defeats William & Mary 60-44

For the first time since February 27th, 2020, the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team won a game at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA hosted William & Mary at JPJ on Thursday night and the Hoos defeated the Tribe 60-44 for their second victory of the season.

Amandine Toi hit a pair of threes to help Virginia take an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. Toi led all scorers in the game with 18 points. She shot 4/7 from three and 7/11 from the field.

In the second quarter, UVA’s defense locked up William & Mary, holding the Tribe to 2/13 shooting from the field and just six total points scored. Virginia’s offense also slowed down a bit in the second, but the Cavaliers still outscored the Tribe 10-6 and took a 28-18 lead into halftime.

The Cavalier offense exploded for 23 points in the third quarter. Toi was a perfect 4-4 from the floor and scored 10 points in the third. London Clarkson, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds, had six points in the period. UVA stretched its lead to 51-27 heading into the final quarter.

William & Mary outplayed Virginia in the fourth quarter, outscoring UVA 17-9. But, the Cavaliers were able to withstand the comeback effort behind seven fourth-quarter points from Camryn Taylor, who filled the stat sheet with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block.

With the win, Virginia improves to 2-6 on the season. Up next, the Cavaliers head to Washington D.C. for a tilt with George Washington on Sunday at 2pm.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

