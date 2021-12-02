Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Wisconsin WR Devin Chandler Transfers to Virginia
    Publish date:

    The former Badger receiver and return specialist entered the transfer portal midway through the season
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Wisconsin wide receiver and return specialist Devin Chandler is transferring to the Virginia football program, he announced via social media on Thursday.

    Chandler, a redshirt freshman, was Wisconsin’s primary kickoff returner this season before entering the transfer portal after six games. He had a total of 85 kickoff return yards on four attempts for an average of 21.25 yards per return. Chandler did not record a reception this season, as he rarely saw the field on offense.

    In four games played in 2020, Chandler had two catches for 28 yards and returned six kickoffs for a total of 156 yards, including a 59-yard return against Wake Forest in the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

    Originally a three-star recruit out of Huntersville, North Carolina, Chandler chose Wisconsin over offers from Virginia, Duke, Maryland, and Illinois. Chandler visited UVA a few weeks ago and announced his commitment to Virginia on Thursday.

    Devin Chandler Wisconsin Badgers, Virginia Cavaliers football
