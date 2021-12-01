Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Virginia Baseball Releases 2022 Schedule

    The Cavaliers begin their quest to return to the College World Series on February 18th
    Author:

    The Virginia Cavaliers baseball team announced its schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday. UVA made its fifth trip to the College World Series last June and will look to return to Omaha this season and bring home the program’s second national championship.

    Virginia’s 2022 college baseball season includes a total of 55 games, including 35 home games, 18 away games, and two games at neutral locations.

    Here’s the full 2022 UVA baseball schedule: 

    2022 Virginia Cavaliers Baseball Schedule

    Date(s)OpponentLocation

    February 18

    Bellarmine

    Boiling Springs, NC

    February 19

    Gardner-Webb

    Boiling Springs, NC

    February 20

    NJIT

    Boiling Springs, NC

    February 22

    VMI

    Charlottesville, VA

    February 25-27

    Cornell

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 1

    William & Mary

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 4-6

    Penn State

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 8

    George Washington

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 11-13

    Duke

    Durham, NC

    March 15-16

    Rider

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 18-20

    Boston College

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 22

    Towson

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 25-27

    Wake Forest

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 29

    Richmond

    Charlottesville, VA

    March 30

    Longwood

    Charlottesville, VA

    April 1-3

    Georgia Tech

    Charlottesville, VA

    April 6

    Liberty

    Charlottesville, VA

    April 8-10

    Miami

    Miami, FL

    April 12

    Old Dominion

    Norfolk, VA

    April 15-17

    Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh, PA

    April 19

    VCU

    Richmond, VA

    April 20

    Georgetown

    Charlottesville, VA

    April 22-24

    North Carolina

    Charlottesville, VA

    April 26

    Old Dominion

    Charlottesville, VA

    April 27

    George Mason

    Charlottesville, VA

    April 29-May 1

    Virginia Tech

    Charlottesville, VA

    May 3

    VCU

    Charlottesville, VA

    May 13-15

    Clemson

    Charlottesville, VA

    May 17

    Mount St. Mary's

    Charlottesville, VA

    May 19-21

    Louisville

    Louisville, KY

    The Virginia Cavaliers baseball team announced its schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday. UVA made its fifth trip to the College World Series last June and will look to return to Omaha this season and bring home the program’s second national championship.

    Virginia’s 2022 college baseball season includes a total of 55 games, including 35 home games, 18 away games, and two games at neutral locations.

    Here’s the full 2022 UVA baseball schedule:

    The Cavaliers will begin their 2022 campaign with the Jerry Bryson Classic from February 18th through February 20th. UVA will play Bellarmine, Gardner-Webb, and NJIT on opening weekend in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

    UVA’s non-conference schedule includes home series against Cornell and Penn State as well as midweek home contests against VMI, William & Mary, George Washington, Rider, Towson, Richmond, Longwood, Liberty, Georgetown, Old Dominion, George Mason, VCU, and Mount St. Mary’s. Virginia also has non-conference road matchups at Old Dominion and VCU.

    Virginia’s ACC slate includes 30 games against conference opponents, including five away series and five home series.

    Read More

    UVA plays road series at Duke, Wake Forest, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. The Cavaliers host Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Clemson.

    Virginia is scheduled to play nine opponents against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, including Old Dominion, who Virginia defeated in the Super Regional to advance to the College World Series.

    The top 12 teams in the ACC will compete in the ACC Baseball Championship from May 24th-May 29th at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    The NCAA Tournament will begin on June 3rd. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Was Brennan Armstrong Snubbed on the All-ACC Football Teams?

    Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 14

    ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates

    Virginia Quarterback Ira Armstead Enters Transfer Portal

    A Second Look at Taine Murray’s Breakout Performance Against Iowa

    Dontayvion Wicks and Jelani Woods Named First-Team All-ACC

    Virginia Cavaliers baseball
    All Sports

    Virginia Baseball Releases 2022 Schedule

    41 seconds ago
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football, Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Panthers football
    Football

    Was Brennan Armstrong Snubbed on the All-ACC Football Teams?

    5 hours ago
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 14

    8 hours ago
    ACC/Big Ten Challenge
    Basketball

    ACC/Big Ten Challenge Score Updates

    19 hours ago
    Ira Armstead Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Quarterback Ira Armstead Enters Transfer Portal

    Nov 30, 2021
    Taine Murray Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    A Second Look at Taine Murray’s Breakout Performance Against Iowa

    Nov 30, 2021
    Brent Pry, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies
    Football

    Virginia Tech Hires Penn State DC Brent Pry as Next Head Coach

    Nov 30, 2021
    The Walt Disney Company, Comcast
    Basketball

    Comcast and Disney Strike Deal, Comcast Will Carry ACC Network

    Nov 30, 2021