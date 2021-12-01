Virginia Baseball Releases 2022 Schedule

The Cavaliers begin their quest to return to the College World Series on February 18th

The Virginia Cavaliers baseball team announced its schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday. UVA made its fifth trip to the College World Series last June and will look to return to Omaha this season and bring home the program’s second national championship.

Virginia’s 2022 college baseball season includes a total of 55 games, including 35 home games, 18 away games, and two games at neutral locations.

Here’s the full 2022 UVA baseball schedule:

Date(s) Opponent Location February 18 Bellarmine Boiling Springs, NC February 19 Gardner-Webb Boiling Springs, NC February 20 NJIT Boiling Springs, NC February 22 VMI Charlottesville, VA February 25-27 Cornell Charlottesville, VA March 1 William & Mary Charlottesville, VA March 4-6 Penn State Charlottesville, VA March 8 George Washington Charlottesville, VA March 11-13 Duke Durham, NC March 15-16 Rider Charlottesville, VA March 18-20 Boston College Charlottesville, VA March 22 Towson Charlottesville, VA March 25-27 Wake Forest Charlottesville, VA March 29 Richmond Charlottesville, VA March 30 Longwood Charlottesville, VA April 1-3 Georgia Tech Charlottesville, VA April 6 Liberty Charlottesville, VA April 8-10 Miami Miami, FL April 12 Old Dominion Norfolk, VA April 15-17 Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA April 19 VCU Richmond, VA April 20 Georgetown Charlottesville, VA April 22-24 North Carolina Charlottesville, VA April 26 Old Dominion Charlottesville, VA April 27 George Mason Charlottesville, VA April 29-May 1 Virginia Tech Charlottesville, VA May 3 VCU Charlottesville, VA May 13-15 Clemson Charlottesville, VA May 17 Mount St. Mary's Charlottesville, VA May 19-21 Louisville Louisville, KY

The Cavaliers will begin their 2022 campaign with the Jerry Bryson Classic from February 18th through February 20th. UVA will play Bellarmine, Gardner-Webb, and NJIT on opening weekend in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

UVA’s non-conference schedule includes home series against Cornell and Penn State as well as midweek home contests against VMI, William & Mary, George Washington, Rider, Towson, Richmond, Longwood, Liberty, Georgetown, Old Dominion, George Mason, VCU, and Mount St. Mary’s. Virginia also has non-conference road matchups at Old Dominion and VCU.

Virginia’s ACC slate includes 30 games against conference opponents, including five away series and five home series.

UVA plays road series at Duke, Wake Forest, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. The Cavaliers host Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Clemson.

Virginia is scheduled to play nine opponents against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, including Old Dominion, who Virginia defeated in the Super Regional to advance to the College World Series.

The top 12 teams in the ACC will compete in the ACC Baseball Championship from May 24th-May 29th at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The NCAA Tournament will begin on June 3rd.

