Virginia Baseball Releases 2022 Schedule
The Virginia Cavaliers baseball team announced its schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday. UVA made its fifth trip to the College World Series last June and will look to return to Omaha this season and bring home the program’s second national championship.
Virginia’s 2022 college baseball season includes a total of 55 games, including 35 home games, 18 away games, and two games at neutral locations.
Here’s the full 2022 UVA baseball schedule:
|Date(s)
|Opponent
|Location
February 18
Bellarmine
Boiling Springs, NC
February 19
Gardner-Webb
Boiling Springs, NC
February 20
NJIT
Boiling Springs, NC
February 22
VMI
Charlottesville, VA
February 25-27
Cornell
Charlottesville, VA
March 1
William & Mary
Charlottesville, VA
March 4-6
Penn State
Charlottesville, VA
March 8
George Washington
Charlottesville, VA
March 11-13
Duke
Durham, NC
March 15-16
Rider
Charlottesville, VA
March 18-20
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
March 22
Towson
Charlottesville, VA
March 25-27
Wake Forest
Charlottesville, VA
March 29
Richmond
Charlottesville, VA
March 30
Longwood
Charlottesville, VA
April 1-3
Georgia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
April 6
Liberty
Charlottesville, VA
April 8-10
Miami
Miami, FL
April 12
Old Dominion
Norfolk, VA
April 15-17
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
April 19
VCU
Richmond, VA
April 20
Georgetown
Charlottesville, VA
April 22-24
North Carolina
Charlottesville, VA
April 26
Old Dominion
Charlottesville, VA
April 27
George Mason
Charlottesville, VA
April 29-May 1
Virginia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
May 3
VCU
Charlottesville, VA
May 13-15
Clemson
Charlottesville, VA
May 17
Mount St. Mary's
Charlottesville, VA
May 19-21
Louisville
Louisville, KY
The Cavaliers will begin their 2022 campaign with the Jerry Bryson Classic from February 18th through February 20th. UVA will play Bellarmine, Gardner-Webb, and NJIT on opening weekend in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
UVA’s non-conference schedule includes home series against Cornell and Penn State as well as midweek home contests against VMI, William & Mary, George Washington, Rider, Towson, Richmond, Longwood, Liberty, Georgetown, Old Dominion, George Mason, VCU, and Mount St. Mary’s. Virginia also has non-conference road matchups at Old Dominion and VCU.
Virginia’s ACC slate includes 30 games against conference opponents, including five away series and five home series.
Read More
UVA plays road series at Duke, Wake Forest, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. The Cavaliers host Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Clemson.
Virginia is scheduled to play nine opponents against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2021, including Old Dominion, who Virginia defeated in the Super Regional to advance to the College World Series.
The top 12 teams in the ACC will compete in the ACC Baseball Championship from May 24th-May 29th at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The NCAA Tournament will begin on June 3rd.
