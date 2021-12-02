Chris Taylor Signs Multi-Year Deal to Return to Dodgers

Chris Taylor has agreed to a four-year $60 million dollar contract to remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers through 2025, the team announced on Wednesday.

Taylor, who made his first All-Star appearance this past season, will return to the Dodgers for a seventh season. The deal also includes a fifth-year option, which would increase Taylor’s payout to $73 million, as reported by Ken Rosenthal.

Taylor has been the definition of a utility player since being traded to the Dodgers from the Mariners in 2016. Last season, he made an appearance at every position with the exception of pitcher and catcher. Since 2016, Taylor has played at least 30 games at center field, second base, shortstop, and third base, the only player in the entire MLB to do so over that stretch of time.

Taylor batted .254 with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 2021. He was also the sensation of the baseball world when he hit three home runs in Game Five of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves.

Chris Taylor was the MVP of the National League Championship Series in 2017 and won a World Series Championship with the Dodgers in 2020.

