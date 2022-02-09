UVA Women's Basketball Downed by Syracuse in Another Close Loss, 77-70

Another close game, another close loss for UVA women's basketball.

In a rescheduled home game, the Virginia women’s basketball team (3-18, 0-11 ACC) found itself in an early hole against the Syracuse Orange (10-12, 3-9 ACC). While the Cavaliers went on runs to bring the game closer, Syracuse was able to hold them off and control the game, ultimately winning 77-70 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The game began with Naje Murray, Amandine Toi, and Christianna Carr trading three pointers, which put the Orange up 6-3. After scoring the opening basket, Syracuse’s Naje Murray was nearly unstoppable in the first quarter, scoring 13 of her team’s 22 points on 5/7 shooting, including three triples.

The Orange forced seven Cavalier turnovers in the first quarter, and held a 22-12 advantage after the first ten minutes.

Syracuse extended the lead to 30-17 midway through the second quarter with the help of two layups and some free throws. However, Virginia responded with a 7-0 run that included points from Amandine Toi, McKenna Dale, and Mir McLean to cut the deficit to six. Syracuse bounced back and managed to extend the lead to 35-26 at halftime.

Taylor Valladay recorded four assists in the second quarter alone, and London Clarkson had five points. The Cavaliers were able to hold Murray scoreless in the second quarter.

Syracuse continued its run from the end of the first half at the start of the third quarter. Back-to-back threes from Naje Murray and Christianna Carr forced head coach Tina

Thompson to call a timeout with her team trailing 44-29.

In the third quarter of ACC contests, Virginia has been outscored 186-97. McKenna Dale hit her second three of the night to cut the lead to 52-40 at the end of the third quarter, which meant the Cavaliers were outscored 17-14 in the period.

Amandine Toi caught fire and made two threes and a pullup jumper in the fourth quarter, so the Cavaliers trailed 60-50 with five minutes remaining.

Although Virginia got within seven points in the fourth quarter, Syracuse’s Chrislyn Carr went 10/10 at the free throw line in the final period, including two from a technical foul which helped seal the deal for her team. Syracuse was 26/31 from the line, continuing a trend where Virginia gives its opponent too many chances at the charity stripe. When the buzzer sounded, the final score was 77-70.

Naje Murray had a game-high 24 points on a very efficient 8/11 shooting and Chrislyn Carr added 14. For the Cavaliers, Mir McLean went off for 20 points and Amandine Toi had 18. Taylor Valladay finished with an impressive 10 assists.

UVA missed another opportunity to pick up its first conference win against a Syracuse team that came in with a 2-9 record in ACC play. Virginia has now last 12 games in a row, including three in a row by a single-digit margin.

The Cavaliers will have their work cut out for them as they travel to face No. 3 Louisville on Thursday night.

