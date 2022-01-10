After Three-Week Hiatus, Virginia Women's Basketball Falls at No. 16 Georgia Tech 61-37

COVID-19 protocols required the Virginia women’s basketball team (3-9, 0-2 ACC) to miss four scheduled games and take a three week break between contests. After falling to No. 2 NC State on December 19th, the Cavaliers returned to action against another ranked team, and No. 16 Georgia Tech (11-3, 1-1 ACC) dominated Virginia 67-31 on Sunday in Atlanta.

In the first quarter, Virginia was able to shake off the rust and keep the score close. London Clarkson scored four early points for the Hoos and Amandine Toi drained a three with a minute to go to tie the game. The Hoos trailed 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and shot 29% from the floor, their best field goal percentage of any quarter in the game.

After scoring 13 points in the first quarter, the Cavaliers would score just 18 points the rest of the game. The second quarter was a low-scoring affair for both teams, with the Yellow Jackets scoring 12 points and the Cavaliers mustering six.

UVA had an 18-16 lead until Georgia Tech responded with an 8-0 run and took a 26-19 lead into halftime. Both teams struggled from the floor in the first half, but Georgia Tech was able to fire up its offense in the second half.

The third quarter was the difference maker in the game, as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Cavaliers 23-5. Georgia Tech was 9/14 from the field while Virginia was just 2/11 and missed its final eight shots of the quarter. This allowed Georgia Tech to go on an 18-0 run and build a 49-24 lead. Meg Jefferson was a bright spot for the Hoos in her first career start, and she contributed six points and five rebounds in the contest.

Georgia Tech extended its lead even more in the fourth quarter and cruised to a comfortable 67-31 victory. The Cavaliers had a 13-minute scoring drought that went through the third and fourth quarters. While the Cavaliers kept it close in the first half, fatigue from the team's three week break showed in the second half against a solid Georgia Tech team.

Nerea Hermosa finished with 20 points and seven rebounds and Lorela Cubaj had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists to pace the Yellow Jackets. For Virginia, Amandine Toi and Carole Miller each had eight points.

One of the biggest differences in the game came was points in the paint. Georgia Tech scored 28 points in the paint, while Virginia managed just six points. UVA was unable to score at the rim, and this was a major reason the team couldn’t keep up.

UVA will take on N.C. State again on Thursday at 7pm. The Wolfpack are now ranked fifth in the country, and this will be the third ranked opponent in a row for the Cavaliers.

