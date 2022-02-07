UVA Women's Basketball Comes Up Just Short of First ACC Win Against Clemson

On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Virginia women’s basketball team (3-17, 0-10 ACC) nearly earned its first conference victory against the Clemson Tigers (8-15, 2-10 ACC). The Cavaliers built a lead as large as 12 points and led by as many as five in the fourth quarter, but were unable to close it out and fell to the Tigers 59-55 on Sunday evening at John Paul Jones Arena.

At the beginning of the game, Clemson started 3/3 from the field, but then followed with an 0/14 drought that spanned over seven minutes. Virginia used the opportunity to go on a 13-0 run and take a 15-8 lead. However, eight early turnovers by the Cavaliers prevented the team from extending the lead further, so it was only 15-12 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, McKenna Dale and Taylor Valladay hit threes for the Cavaliers and Amandine Toi made a layup to pull ahead 28-18. Eleah Parker managed seven points and nine rebounds in the first half as a spark for UVA.

The Cavaliers had nine offensive rebounds in the first half and only two turnovers in the second quarter, helping them outscore the Tigers 18-12. At the half, Virginia led 33-24.

UVA maintained the majority of its lead through the third quarter, as the teams fought back and forth. Layups from Valladay and Toi put Virginia up 42-30, but Clemson closed on a 9-1 run to cut the lead to 43-39 heading to the final period.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, Clemson completed its comeback and took the lead for the first time since the first quarter. Delicia Washington took over for the Tigers and had 15 points in the fourth quarter alone after struggling earlier in the game. Washington was 4/5 from the field in the fourth quarter and 3/10 in the other three quarters. She propelled her team to outscore UVA 20-12 in the fourth quarter.

The final minutes were full of drama. Clemson took the lead 50-49 with three minutes to go, and then again 53-50 with 90 seconds remaining. The Cavaliers had two turnovers and a blocked shot that cost them down the stretch. London Clarkson made a second chance layup with five seconds remaining to pull the Cavaliers within two, but Delicia Washington iced the game with two free throws and Clemson won 59-55.

Delicia Washington had a game-high 23 points for Clemson and Mir McLean and Amandine Toi had 11 apiece for Virginia.

Foul trouble hurt the Cavaliers as both Amandine Toi and Kaydan Lawson fouled out. Also, UVA was only 9/26 from the free throw line while Clemson was 13/17. Virginia’s 35% free throw shooting left the door open, and Clemson was able to come back and win.

Against a Clemson team that had only one ACC win coming in, this was a golden opportunity for the Cavaliers to pick up their first ACC victory in nearly two years. Instead, the Hoos let the game slip through their fingers and remain winless in ACC play this season.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 3-17 overall and 0-10 in the ACC. Up next, UVA hosts Syracuse on Tuesday at 6pm.

