UVA Women's Basketball Game at No. 3 Louisville Cancelled, Virginia Forfeits

The Virginia women's basketball game at No. 3 Louisville on Thursday night has been cancelled and UVA will forfeit the game, according to a statement released by Virginia on Thursday evening. "Virginia’s travel was impacted by mechanical and aircraft crew staffing issues," UVA said in the statement.

This is the seventh UVA women's basketball game this season to be postponed or cancelled, but this is the first game that Virginia has forfeited.

With the forfeit, Virginia is now 3-19 and 0-12 in ACC play and the Cavaliers have not have not won a game since a 62-53 victory at George Washington on December 5th.

