No. 7 UVA Women's Golf Sets Program Records at UCF Challenge

Not one, but two Virginia women's golf program records went down on Tuesday at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

In the final round of the UCF Challenge, the seventh-ranked Cavaliers recorded their best-ever single-round score of 14-under 274, beating the previous school record of 13-under 275 set at the UCF Challenge back in 2015. UVA's 54-hole total was 837, good for 27-under par, which also set a program record, breaking the 27-under 837 that the Hoos shot in 2015 to win the ACC Championship.

Virginia's score was also the 5th-best all-time score for an ACC team and earned the Cavaliers a third-place finish at the UCF Challenge, behind Wake Forest (-45) and Kentucky (-31).

Sophomore Jennifer Cleary led the Cavaliers with a seventh-place finish at 8-under. Cleary's score of 208 set a personal best tournament score by five strokes and also broke a career-record for single-round score with a 4-under 68.

Junior Celeste Valinho and Sophomore Rebecca Skoler both set tournament career-bests with a 7-under 209 and tied for ninth place.

One more Cavalier, freshman Amanda Sambach, set a career record with a 4-under 212 and finished 24th. Right behind her was senior Riley Smyth, who earned a 25th-place finish with a 3-under 213.

Up next, Virginia will play in the Moon Golf Invitational at the Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Florida.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Tight End Jelani Woods Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Virginia Listed in "First Four Out" in Multiple March Madness Projections

Breaking Down Virginia’s Season-Changing Win at No. 7 Duke

Best Angles of Reece Beekman's Game-Winning Three Against Duke

Down Goes Duke! Reece Beekman’s Late Three-Pointer Gives Virginia a Wild 69-68 Victory over No. 7 Duke

Virginia Swim & Dive Wins 20 Events at the Cavalier Invite

Virginia Shakes Slow Start, Rolls Over Air Force 21-11 in Season Opener

Watch: Virginia Lacrosse Raises National Championship Banner