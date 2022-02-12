Hoos in the Super Bowl: Bryce Perkins Joins Elite Company

Bryce Perkins looks to become the 20th Cavalier to win the Super Bowl

On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins will become the latest in a long line of former Cavaliers to represent Virginia in the Super Bowl.

54 previous times in NFL history, a UVA football alum has made an appearance in the Super Bowl or has been on the roster of one of the Super Bowl teams. It will also be the eighth consecutive Super Bowl in which one of the participating teams has a former Virginia football player on the roster.

If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Bryce Perkins will be the 20th UVA alum to become a Super Bowl Champion.

Includes Cavaliers who played in the Super Bowl or were on the roster of the Super Bowl Champions Henry Jordan Photo courtesy of Packers.com Defensive Tackle UVA 1953-1957 Won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II with the Green Bay Packers John Choma Offensive Lineman UVA 1974-1978 Won Super Bowl XVI with the San Francisco 49ers Stuart Anderson Photo courtesy of HoosFootball.com Linebacker UVA 1978-1982 Won Super Bowl XVII with Washington Patrick Jeffers Photo courtesy of HoosFootball.com Wide Receiver UVA 1992-1996 Won Super Bowl XXXII with the Denver Broncos Keith Lyle Photo courtesy of Harry How/Allsport Safety UVA 1990-1994 Won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams Jamie Sharper Photo courtesy of Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Linebacker UVA 1992-1996 Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens Anthony Poindexter Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications Safety UVA 1994-1998 Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens Antwan Harris Cornerback UVA 1996-2000 Won Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII with the New England Patriots Ronde Barber Photo courtesy of Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images Cornerback UVA 1993-1997 Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Casey Crawford Photo courtesy of Getty Images Tight End UVA 1996-2000 Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers James Farrior Photo courtesy of Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Linebacker UVA 1992-1996 Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers Heath Miller Photo courtesy of Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Tight End UVA 2000-2004 Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers Ryan Kuehl Photo courtesy of Evan Pinkus/NYT Long Snapper UVA 1991-1995 Won Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants Chris Canty Photo courtesy of Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Defensive End UVA 2001-2005 Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants Clint Sintim Photo courtesy of Jim O'Connor/USA TODAY Sports Linebacker UVA 2004-2008 Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants Danny Aiken Photo courtesy of Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Long Snapper UVA 2007-2011 Won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots Chris Long Photo courtesy of Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Defensive End UVA 2004-2008 Won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod Photo courtesy of Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Safety UVA 2008-2012 Won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles Juan Thornhill Photo courtesy of Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Safety UVA 2015-2019 Won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30pm on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on NBC.

