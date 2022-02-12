Skip to main content

Hoos in the Super Bowl: Bryce Perkins Joins Elite Company

Bryce Perkins looks to become the 20th Cavalier to win the Super Bowl

On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins will become the latest in a long line of former Cavaliers to represent Virginia in the Super Bowl. 

54 previous times in NFL history, a UVA football alum has made an appearance in the Super Bowl or has been on the roster of one of the Super Bowl teams. It will also be the eighth consecutive Super Bowl in which one of the participating teams has a former Virginia football player on the roster.

If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Bryce Perkins will be the 20th UVA alum to become a Super Bowl Champion. 

Virginia Football Alums - Super Bowl Champions

Includes Cavaliers who played in the Super Bowl or were on the roster of the Super Bowl Champions

Henry Jordan

Henry Jordan, Green Bay Packers

Defensive Tackle

UVA 1953-1957

Won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II with the Green Bay Packers

John Choma

John Choma, San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Lineman

UVA 1974-1978

Won Super Bowl XVI with the San Francisco 49ers

Stuart Anderson

Stuart Anderson

Linebacker

UVA 1978-1982

Won Super Bowl XVII with Washington

Patrick Jeffers

Patrick Jeffers, Virginia Cavaliers football

Wide Receiver

UVA 1992-1996

Won Super Bowl XXXII with the Denver Broncos

Keith Lyle

Keith Lyle, St. Louis Rams

Safety

UVA 1990-1994

Won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams

Jamie Sharper

Jamie Sharper, Baltimore Ravens

Linebacker

UVA 1992-1996

Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens

Anthony Poindexter

Anthony Poindexter

Safety

UVA 1994-1998

Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens

Antwan Harris

Antwan Harris, New England Patriots

Cornerback

UVA 1996-2000

Won Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII with the New England Patriots

Ronde Barber

Ronde Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cornerback

UVA 1993-1997

Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Casey Crawford

Casey Crawford, Carolina Panthers

Tight End

UVA 1996-2000

Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James Farrior

James Farrior, Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebacker

UVA 1992-1996

Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Heath Miller

Heath Miller, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight End

UVA 2000-2004

Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Kuehl

Ryan Kuehl, New York Giants

Long Snapper

UVA 1991-1995

Won Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants

Chris Canty

Chris Canty

Defensive End

UVA 2001-2005

Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants

Clint Sintim

Clint Sintim, New York Giants

Linebacker

UVA 2004-2008

Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants

Danny Aiken

Danny Aiken, New England Patriots

Long Snapper

UVA 2007-2011

Won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots

Chris Long

Chris Long, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive End

UVA 2004-2008

Won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles

Rodney McLeod

Rodney McLeod, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl

Safety

UVA 2008-2012

Won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles

Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Safety

UVA 2015-2019

Won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30pm on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on NBC. 

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Read More

Read more from Cavaliers Now

No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Beats No. 13 Florida 4-2 at ITA National Team Indoor Championships

College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the Tournament?

Boston Celtics Sign Sam Hauser to 15-Man Roster

Three Cavaliers Named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

UVA Women's Basketball Game at No. 3 Louisville Cancelled, Virginia Forfeits

Des Kitchings: "Balanced" Virginia Offense a Key in 2022

No. 7 UVA Women's Golf Sets Program Records at UCF Challenge

UVA Tight End Jelani Woods Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Bryce Perkins, Los Angeles Rams quarterback
Football

Hoos in the Super Bowl: Bryce Perkins Joins Elite Company

6 minutes ago
Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech

7 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's tennis, ITA National Team Indoor Championships
All Sports

No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Beats No. 13 Florida 4-2 at ITA National Team Indoor Championships

11 hours ago
Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball. Wendell Moore Jr., Duke Blue Devils men's basketball
Basketball

College Basketball Bracketology: How Many ACC Teams Will Make the Tournament?

12 hours ago
Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics
Basketball

Boston Celtics Sign Sam Hauser to 15-Man Roster

12 hours ago
Petey LaSalla, Matt Moore, Connor Shellenberger, Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Three Cavaliers Named to Tewaaraton Watch List

Feb 11, 2022
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's basketball
Basketball

Updated ACC Men's Basketball Standings (Feb. 10)

Feb 10, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Game at No. 3 Louisville Cancelled, Virginia Forfeits

Feb 10, 2022