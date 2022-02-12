Hoos in the Super Bowl: Bryce Perkins Joins Elite Company
On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins will become the latest in a long line of former Cavaliers to represent Virginia in the Super Bowl.
54 previous times in NFL history, a UVA football alum has made an appearance in the Super Bowl or has been on the roster of one of the Super Bowl teams. It will also be the eighth consecutive Super Bowl in which one of the participating teams has a former Virginia football player on the roster.
If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Bryce Perkins will be the 20th UVA alum to become a Super Bowl Champion.
Virginia Football Alums - Super Bowl Champions
Henry Jordan
Defensive Tackle
UVA 1953-1957
Won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II with the Green Bay Packers
John Choma
Offensive Lineman
UVA 1974-1978
Won Super Bowl XVI with the San Francisco 49ers
Stuart Anderson
Linebacker
UVA 1978-1982
Won Super Bowl XVII with Washington
Patrick Jeffers
Wide Receiver
UVA 1992-1996
Won Super Bowl XXXII with the Denver Broncos
Keith Lyle
Safety
UVA 1990-1994
Won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams
Jamie Sharper
Linebacker
UVA 1992-1996
Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens
Anthony Poindexter
Safety
UVA 1994-1998
Won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens
Antwan Harris
Cornerback
UVA 1996-2000
Won Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII with the New England Patriots
Ronde Barber
Cornerback
UVA 1993-1997
Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Casey Crawford
Tight End
UVA 1996-2000
Won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
James Farrior
Linebacker
UVA 1992-1996
Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Heath Miller
Tight End
UVA 2000-2004
Won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Kuehl
Long Snapper
UVA 1991-1995
Won Super Bowl XLII with the New York Giants
Chris Canty
Defensive End
UVA 2001-2005
Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants
Clint Sintim
Linebacker
UVA 2004-2008
Won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants
Danny Aiken
Long Snapper
UVA 2007-2011
Won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots
Chris Long
Defensive End
UVA 2004-2008
Won Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles
Rodney McLeod
Safety
UVA 2008-2012
Won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles
Juan Thornhill
Safety
UVA 2015-2019
Won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30pm on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on NBC.
