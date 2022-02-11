Boston Celtics Sign Sam Hauser to 15-Man Roster

The Boston Celtics are expected to sign former Virginia basketball star Sam Hauser to their 15-man roster for the remainder of the season, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday afternoon.

Hauser has appeared in 10 games so far this season for the Boston Celtics since signing a two-way contract with the organization last summer. The 24-year-old rookie has logged 41 total minutes played and has scored 12 points, all on three-pointers.

In 18 games played for the Maine Celtics in the NBA G League, Hauser is averaging 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He is also shooting 47.3% from the floor and 41.2% from three. His three-point shooting prowess is a big reason the Celtics have decided to allocate one of their remaining spots on the 15-man roster to Hauser and convert his two-way deal into a standard NBA contract.

The Celtics are currently 31-25 and sit in 7th place in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston's next game is on Friday at 7:30pm at home against the Denver Nuggets.

