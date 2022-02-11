No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Beats No. 13 Florida 4-2 at ITA National Team Indoor Championships

No. 7 Virginia women's tennis and No. 13 Florida clashed in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. As expected in a matchup between two top-15 teams with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line, it was a hard-fought battle with closely-contested and competitive matches across the board.

Ultimately, the Cavaliers overcame an early deficit and defeated the Gators 4-2 to advance to Saturday's quarterfinals.

Amber O'Dell and Emma Navarro opened the match with a near-perfect 6-1 victory over the No. 6-ranked doubles pairing of Carly Briggs and Marlee Zein. The other two doubles matches did not go as well for the Cavaliers.

Both matches went to a tiebreaker, with Florida claiming victory in both. McCartney Kessler and Emma Shelton defeated Hibah Shaikh and Sofia Munera 7-6 (7-3), while No. 27 Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee took down Elaine Chervinsky and Natasha Subhash, 7-6 (10-8) and the Gators captured the doubles point.

The Cavaliers quickly pulled back even with the Gators as Sofia Munera defeated No. 84 Emma Shelton 6-1, 6-3 in the only singles match that was not closely contested.

UVA went ahead 2-1 with Hibah Shaikh's 6-4, 7-5 win over Sydney Berlin, but Florida answered back with a three-set victory by No. 61 Marlee Zein over No. 28 Natasha Subhash, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

After dropping the first set, Sara Ziodato rallied to take down Carly Briggs 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 to put Virginia up 3-2. Needing just one more win to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers, No. 45 Emma Navarro got the job done with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over McCartney Kessler on court #1.

Play was suspended immediately after Navarro's win, leaving Virginia's Elaine Chervinsky just one point away from clinching her match against Alicia Dudeney. Chervinsky lost the first set 2-6, but won the second 6-4, and was leading 5-3 in the third with two break point opportunities to seal the match when play was suspended.

The Cavaliers advance to the quarterfinals and will face No. 2-seed North Carolina on Saturday at 10am ET. The Tar Heels are looking to win their third-consecutive ITA National Team Indoor title, while UVA is looking to capture its first.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Boston Celtics Sign Sam Hauser to 15-Man Roster

Three Cavaliers Named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

UVA Women's Basketball Game at No. 3 Louisville Cancelled, Virginia Forfeits

Des Kitchings: "Balanced" Virginia Offense a Key in 2022

No. 7 UVA Women's Golf Sets Program Records at UCF Challenge

UVA Tight End Jelani Woods Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Virginia Listed in "First Four Out" in Multiple March Madness Projections

Breaking Down Virginia’s Season-Changing Win at No. 7 Duke

Best Angles of Reece Beekman's Game-Winning Three Against Duke