    • November 19, 2021
    Ordonez Scores Twice, No. 1 Virginia Beats Milwaukee 2-0 in NCAA 2nd Round

    Diana Ordonez scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers to the third round of the NCAA Championship
    The ACC Offensive Player of the Year has only stepped up her game in postseason play. Diana Ordonez scored both of Virginia’s goals in a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium to send the Cavaliers to the third round of the NCAA Championship.

    Virginia did not have to play much defense in this match, especially in the first half. The Cavaliers possessed the ball for nearly the entire opening half, outshooting Milwaukee 9-0 before halftime.

    It took the Hoos until midway through the first half to finally get on the board though, as Milwaukee did well to prevent the Cavaliers from turning their many offensive chances into goals.

    In the 26th minute, Samar Guidry sent in a brilliant long cross from nearly midfield on the left wing and Diana Ordonez got a head on it near the far post and sent the ball into the back of the net to put UVA up 1-0.

    None of Virginia’s other eight shots went on goal, though, and the game went to halftime with Virginia holding a 1-0 lead.

    Milwaukee was able to apply some offensive pressure on UVA in the second half, putting two shots on goal, but both were saved by Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory.

    For the most part, Virginia continued to dominate time of possession, but still could not find an insurance goal, as Milwaukee remained just one play away from tying the match.

    Finally, in the 83rd minute, Virginia was able to put the game away with another goal by Diana Ordonez. Alexa Spaanstra expertly maneuvered past two defenders on the end line from the right wing before passing inside to Ordonez, who finished to put UVA up 2-0.

    The first goal of the night for Ordonez gave her sole possession of fourth place on Virginia’s all-time career goals list, passing Lindsay Gusick. Her second goal gave her 45 goals in her career, tied for third all-time at UVA with Caroline Miller.

    Virginia outshot Milwaukee 17-2 and snapped Milwaukee’s 14-game winning streak dating back to September 9th.

    With the win, Virginia advances to the third round of the NCAA Championship. The Cavaliers will face No. 4 seed BYU, who defeated Alabama 4-1 at Klockner Stadium earlier on Thursday. The third round match between Virginia and BYU will also take place at Klockner Stadium and is set to begin at 7pm on Saturday night. 

