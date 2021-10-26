    • October 26, 2021
    UVA Women's Soccer Ranked No. 1 in the Country in Latest Rankings

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    Publish date:

    After previous No. 1 Florida State lost for the first time this season, the Cavaliers ascended to the top spot in the United Coaches Soccer Poll
    The Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer team is now ranked No. 1 in the nation, per the latest United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday. 

    The previous top-ranked team, Florida State, suffered its first loss of the season to Duke on Sunday, while the Hoos took down Miami 6-1 to remain unbeaten in ACC play.

    The Cavaliers are now 15-1-1 overall on the season, with their only loss coming to Penn State on September 9th. Virginia received 26 of 34 total first place votes in the latest poll. 

    Florida State slid down to No. 3 in the country, while Duke moved up four spots to No. 2 after beating the Seminoles. 

    Virginia defeated Duke, who was also ranked No. 2 at the time, 1-0 on September 23rd at Klockner Stadium. 

    The ACC owns the top three spots in the rankings as well as four out of the top seven. Here are the top 10 women's soccer teams in the nation: 

    1. Virginia

    2. Duke

    3. Florida State

    4. Arkansas

    5. UCLA

    6. Rutgers

    7. North Carolina

    8. TCU

    9. Stanford

    10. USC

    Virginia will play No. 3 Florida State in the regular season finale on Thursday night in Tallahassee in a rematch of last year's College Cup semifinal. 

