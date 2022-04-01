Skip to main content

Virginia Forward Igor Miličić Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

Miličić Jr. is the fourth Cavalier and second scholarship player to leave the UVA men's basketball program this offseason

Virginia freshman forward Igor Miličić Jr. has entered the transfer portal, as reported by Verbal Commits early on Friday morning. 

A 6'10", 224-pound forward from Croatia, Miličić Jr. leaves the UVA men's basketball program after just one season in Charlottesville. He arrived on Grounds last fall with a great deal of potential, having played overseas in the German Pro B league, where he displayed an exciting combination of size and shooting ability. 

Miličić Jr. had a few quality outings early in the season in non-conference play, including a solid performance against Coppin State on November 19th in which he knocked down three three-pointers and scored 11 points in 14 minutes played. That was only the fourth game of the season and given that Virginia had already shown that three-point shooting was a weakness of this year's team, it seemed that Miličić Jr. could garner some meaningful playing time as the season progressed. 

That did not end up being the case, as neither Miličić Jr. nor fellow freshman Taine Murray cracked the rotation this season, assumingly due to not meeting Tony Bennett's defensive standards. Miličić Jr. appeared in 16 games, but played sparingly in ACC play. He played 10 minutes against Clemson on December 22nd and nine minutes against Wake Forest on January 15th, but was on the floor for a total of just six minutes in three appearances for the final three months of the season. 

Miličić Jr. made 22 three-pointers, shooting at a 36.4% clip, and averaged 2.1 points per game. He scored 33 total points in just over 100 minutes played this season. 

Igor Miličić Jr. is the fourth Cavalier to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season and is the second scholarship player to depart from the UVA men's basketball program this offseason, joining sophomore guard Carson McCorkle, who entered the portal on Monday

