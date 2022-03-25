Virginia Guard Malachi Poindexter Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia sophomore guard Malachi Poindexter has entered the transfer portal, as reported by Verbal Commits on Friday morning.

A native of Mineral, Virginia, who attended St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville, Poindexter walked on to the UVA men's basketball team as a first year in the 2020-2021 season.

This season, Poindexter was a surprising key contributor off the bench, appearing in 19 games and scoring 19 points. He played double-digit minutes in five games this season, including 13 minutes in Virginia's victory at Duke on February 7th.

Poindexter averaged 1.0 point per game, shot 50.0% from the field on 16 attempts, and 37.5% from three on eight attempts. He scored a career-high seven points in Virginia's 82-49 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in December.

