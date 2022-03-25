Skip to main content
Virginia Guard Malachi Poindexter Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia Guard Malachi Poindexter Enters Transfer Portal

The sophomore guard appeared in 19 games this season

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

The sophomore guard appeared in 19 games this season

Virginia sophomore guard Malachi Poindexter has entered the transfer portal, as reported by Verbal Commits on Friday morning. 

A native of Mineral, Virginia, who attended St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville, Poindexter walked on to the UVA men's basketball team as a first year in the 2020-2021 season. 

This season, Poindexter was a surprising key contributor off the bench, appearing in 19 games and scoring 19 points. He played double-digit minutes in five games this season, including 13 minutes in Virginia's victory at Duke on February 7th. 

Poindexter averaged 1.0 point per game, shot 50.0% from the field on 16 attempts, and 37.5% from three on eight attempts. He scored a career-high seven points in Virginia's 82-49 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in December. 

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Debbie Ryan: Coach Mox "was an excellent choice" for UVA Women's Basketball

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton Introduced as Virginia Women's Basketball Head Coach

Tony Bennett Gives Final Thoughts on 2021-2022 Virginia Basketball Season

Virginia Football NFL Pro Day: Jelani Woods Continues to Raise Draft Stock

Late Free Throw Misses Doom Virginia in 52-51 Loss to St. Bonaventure

Watch: Tony Elliott and Brennan Armstrong Speak Following Virginia's First Spring Practice

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball
Basketball

Sweet 16 Score Updates and Schedule | NCAA March Madness

By Matt Newton14 hours ago
Debbie Ryan, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

Debbie Ryan: Coach Mox "was an excellent choice" for UVA Women's Basketball

By Matt Newton17 hours ago
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball head coach with Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams
All Sports

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton Introduced as Virginia Women's Basketball Head Coach

By Matt Newton21 hours ago
Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Tony Bennett Gives Final Thoughts on 2021-2022 Virginia Basketball Season

By Matt NewtonMar 23, 2022
Jelani Woods, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football NFL Pro Day: Jelani Woods Continues to Raise Draft Stock

By Matt NewtonMar 23, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers softball
All Sports

UVA Softball Suffers Second Loss to Liberty, 6-1

By Kathleen BoyceMar 23, 2022
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
Basketball

Watch: New UVA Women's Basketball Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton Addresses Fans at JPJ

By Matt NewtonMar 22, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Late Free Throw Misses Doom Virginia in 52-51 Loss to St. Bonaventure

By Matt NewtonMar 22, 2022