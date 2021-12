Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 14

Check out who and where the Cavaliers are projected to play in the college football bowl season according to the experts

With just a few days remaining until Selection Sunday, check out this full compilation of the latest projected bowl selections and matchups for Virginia, as predicted by college football experts across sports media.

(Click on the header for the full bowl projections for each media outlet)

Sports Illustrated

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas): December 28th at 3:15pm, Virginia vs. South Carolina

ESPN

Mark Schlabach: Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina): December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. Tennessee

Kyle Bonagura: New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue

CBS Sports

Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina): December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. South Carolina

USA TODAY

Military Bowl - Navy-Marine Corps Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland): December 27th at 2:30pm, Virginia vs. East Carolina

Bleacher Report

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Petco Park (San Diego, California): December 28th at 8pm, Virginia vs. UCLA

The Athletic

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Minnesota

247Sports

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Purdue

Action Network

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York): December 29th at 2:15pm, Virginia vs. Maryland

College Football News

Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina): December 30th at 11:30am, Virginia vs. Tennessee

