    • November 30, 2021
    Virginia Quarterback Ira Armstead Enters Transfer Portal

    Photo courtesy of Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports

    The redshirt freshman quarterback appeared in nine games this year, but remained the third string quarterback behind Brennan Armstrong and Jay Woolfolk by the end of the season

    Virginia quarterback Ira Armstead has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to sources at 247Sports.

    Armstead, a redshirt freshman from South Bend, Indiana, was initially the backup quarterback behind Brennan Armstrong on the UVA depth chart and seemed to be in line to step in when Armstrong was hurt late in the season. However, the Cavaliers opted for true freshman Jay Woolfolk to replace the injured Armstrong in the fourth quarter of the game against BYU and had Woolfolk start in the game against Notre Dame two weeks later.

    Armstead joined fellow quarterback Jacob Rodriguez and former quarterback Keytaon Thompson as “football players” used in the Virginia offense in a variety of roles this season. Armstead appeared in nine games, recording two receptions for six yards and 12 carries for 49 yards for an average of 4.1 yards per carry. He attempted just two passes all season, both incompletions.

    Armstead also appeared in four of Virginia’s first five games in 2020 before suffering an injury at Miami and redshirting the rest of the season. Armstead scored his first career touchdown at Wake Forest and also rushed six times for 46 yards in that game.

    A three-star prospect out of high school, Armstead committed to Virginia in June 2019 over offers from Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Bowling Green, and Ball State.

    The Virginia quarterback room remains a crowded one with Brennan Armstrong, Jay Woolfolk, and Jacob Rodriguez on the roster as well as incoming recruits Davis Lane and Delaney Crawford in the class of 2022. 

    Virginia Quarterback Ira Armstead Enters Transfer Portal

