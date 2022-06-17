Virginia Places Top 15 in 2022 Learfield Directors' Cup
The winners have been announced for the 2021-2022 Learfield Directors' Cup, awarded to the colleges and universities with the most success across every collegiate sport. The University of Texas has won the Division I Directors' Cup, while Grand Valley State University and Tufts University took home the Directors' Cup for Division II and Division III, respectively.
Virginia is currently 11th in the team standings, which are not yet finalized as the college baseball season will conclude this week with the College World Series. Both Texas and Stanford, who hold the top two spots in the Learfield standings, have baseball teams still competing in the College World Series, but there are not enough points at stake to allow the Cardinal to overtake the Longhorns for first place.
See the current Learfield Division I standings here.
UVA will also receive some points for the finish of its baseball team, which fell in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Cavaliers currently have 905.00 total points across each of its sports teams:
women's golf: 15th place finish, 50 points
men's golf: 31st place finish, 39.5 points
women's lacrosse: 9th place finish, 53 points
men's lacrosse: 5th place finish, 70 points
women's rowing: 9th place finish, 63 points
women's tennis: 5th place finish, 73 points
men's tennis: 1st place finish, 100 points
women's track & field: 41st place finish, 31.5 points
men's track & field: 16th place finish, 57.75 points
women's swimming & diving: 1st place finish, 100 points
men's swimming & diving: 10th place finish, 67.5 points
women's indoor track & field: 47th place finish, 25.5 points
men's indoor track & field: 60th place finish, 13.5 points
wrestling: 30th place finish, 43.5 points
field hockey: 9th place finish, 53 points
football: 5 points
women's soccer: 9th place finish, 64 points
UVA is the third-highest ranked team in the ACC behind Notre Dame (9th) and North Carolina (6th).
Virginia won two NCAA national championships in 2021-2022 in women's swimming & diving and men's tennis. The Cavaliers also finished in the top 10 in women's lacrosse, men's lacrosse, women's rowing, women's tennis, men's swimming & diving, field hockey, and women's soccer.
