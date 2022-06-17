Skip to main content

Virginia Places Top 15 in 2022 Learfield Directors' Cup

All of UVA's sports teams collectively earned 905 total points in the 2021-2022 college athletics season

The winners have been announced for the 2021-2022 Learfield Directors' Cup, awarded to the colleges and universities with the most success across every collegiate sport. The University of Texas has won the Division I Directors' Cup, while Grand Valley State University and Tufts University took home the Directors' Cup for Division II and Division III, respectively. 

Virginia is currently 11th in the team standings, which are not yet finalized as the college baseball season will conclude this week with the College World Series. Both Texas and Stanford, who hold the top two spots in the Learfield standings, have baseball teams still competing in the College World Series, but there are not enough points at stake to allow the Cardinal to overtake the Longhorns for first place. 

See the current Learfield Division I standings here.

UVA will also receive some points for the finish of its baseball team, which fell in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Cavaliers currently have 905.00 total points across each of its sports teams: 

women's golf: 15th place finish, 50 points
men's golf: 31st place finish, 39.5 points
women's lacrosse: 9th place finish, 53 points
men's lacrosse: 5th place finish, 70 points
women's rowing: 9th place finish, 63 points
women's tennis: 5th place finish, 73 points
men's tennis: 1st place finish, 100 points
women's track & field: 41st place finish, 31.5 points
men's track & field: 16th place finish, 57.75 points
women's swimming & diving: 1st place finish, 100 points
men's swimming & diving: 10th place finish, 67.5 points
women's indoor track & field: 47th place finish, 25.5 points
men's indoor track & field: 60th place finish, 13.5 points
wrestling: 30th place finish, 43.5 points
field hockey: 9th place finish, 53 points
football: 5 points
women's soccer: 9th place finish, 64 points

UVA is the third-highest ranked team in the ACC behind Notre Dame (9th) and North Carolina (6th). 

Virginia won two NCAA national championships in 2021-2022 in women's swimming & diving and men's tennis. The Cavaliers also finished in the top 10 in women's lacrosse, men's lacrosse, women's rowing, women's tennis, men's swimming & diving, field hockey, and women's soccer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Four UVA Swimmers Represent Team USA at FINA World Championships

Future Virginia Basketball ACC Matchups Announced

UVA Basketball Target Jamie Kaiser Nearing Decision

Virginia Basketball Makes Contact With Several Class of 2024 Targets

Kyle Guy Works Out With Los Angeles Lakers

Virginia Football Adds Minnesota Punter Daniel Sparks From Transfer Portal

Jayden Nixon to Play Fifth Year at Johns Hopkins

Virginia Baseball 2022 Season in Review

Alex Walsh (USA) and Kate Douglass (USA) pose with their medals during the medals ceremony for the women's 200m individual medley during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
All Sports

Four UVA Swimmers Represent Team USA at FINA World Championships

By Matt Newton3 hours ago
Jayden Gardner and Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Future Virginia Basketball ACC Matchups Announced

By Matt Newton20 hours ago
Jamie Kaiser, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Target Jamie Kaiser Nearing Decision

By Matt NewtonJun 15, 2022
Tony Bennett, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Contact With Several Class of 2024 Targets

By Matt NewtonJun 15, 2022
Miami Heat guard Kyle Guy (5) during warms up before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Basketball

Kyle Guy Works Out With Los Angeles Lakers

By Matt NewtonJun 15, 2022
Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel during the first half at the Petersen Events Center.
Basketball

Transfer Portal Breakdown for Every ACC Basketball Team

By Matt NewtonJun 14, 2022
Daniel Sparks, Louisiana-Monroe War Hawks football
Football

Virginia Football Adds Minnesota Punter Daniel Sparks From Transfer Portal

By Matt NewtonJun 14, 2022
Jun 25, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; General view of the stadium during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park.
Baseball

College World Series Bracket and Schedule | NCAA Baseball Tournament

By Matt NewtonJun 14, 2022