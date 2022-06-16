UVA Basketball Target Jamie Kaiser Nearing Decision

The four-star forward and Virginia native intends to announce his commitment by the end of the month

A decision is coming soon for one of UVA basketball's top class of 2023 recruiting targets and one of the top prospects from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Four-star forward Jamie Kaiser intends to announce his commitment decision before the end of the month.

Kaiser, a 6'6", 200-pound small forward from Burke, Virginia, was offered by Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers back on May 12th. He completed an official visit to UVA on June 3rd, one of three schools to receive an official visit from Kaiser along with Maryland and Wisconsin.

247Sports rates Kaiser as the No. 2 player in Virginia, the No. 15 small forward, and the No. 77 player in the nation in the class of 2023. A few days after his official visit to UVA, Kaiser released his top nine schools: Virginia, Indiana, Miami, Boston College, Iowa, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland, and Wisconsin.

Kaiser told 247Sports that he will not be releasing another list with fewer teams and intends to make a decision this month.

"I am not going to cut it again," Kaiser said. "I am just going to commit sometime this month. I feel there is no point in waiting if I have solid schools recruiting me. I will be making my decision soon."

At this point, it seems to be a three-horse race between Virginia, Maryland, and Wisconsin to land Kaiser's commitment. Wisconsin was one of the first major schools to make an offer to Kaiser, while Maryland was the last school to host Kaiser on an official visit on June 9th.

Multiple scouting experts on 247Sports' Crystal Ball and Rivals' FutureCast have made predictions in favor of the Terrapins to earn Kaiser's pledge. But, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are certainly in the running as they look to land their first commitment in the class of 2023 and secure a top talent from the Commonwealth of Virginia for the first time in several recruiting cycles.

