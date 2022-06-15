Virginia Basketball Makes Contact With Several Class of 2024 Targets

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers reached out to several potential recruits in the class of 2024 on Wednesday at the start of the unlimited contact period

NCAA recruiting rules allow college basketball coaches to make direct contact with potential recruits starting the summer after their sophomore year. For the 2024 recruiting class, coaches can begin making unlimited calls and texts to recruiting targets starting at midnight on June 15th.

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have already reached out to several potential targets in the class of 2024 since the unlimited contact period began on Wednesday.

Of course, one of the first players to be contacted was the first (and so far, only) recruit in the class of 2024 to be officially offered by UVA: five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. A 6'8" power forward from Pittsboro, North Carolina, Stevenson was offered by the Cavaliers back on January 14th. Rated the No. 1 player from North Carolina by 247Sports, Stevenson has been heavily recruited by the Tar Heels as well. Stevenson has been contacted by UVA, UNC, NC State, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Missouri, and BYU so far since the contact period began. The No. 2 power forward and No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2024 currently holds offers from Virginia, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest.

Rakease Passmore, another North Carolina prospect, has been contacted by the Cavaliers. A 6'5" small forward from Asheville, North Carolina, Passmore has reportedly heard from Virginia, Tennessee, Providence, Marquette, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, SMU, and LSU so far. He has several offers already, including from Wake Forest and Tennessee.

UVA also reached out to Asa Newell, a four-star power forward from Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Newell heard from UVA, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, SMU, and Longwood on Wednesday. A 6'9" forward, Newell is the No. 37 overall player in the class of 2024, the No. 6 player from Florida, and the No. 5 power forward in the country.

Travis Perry, a four-star point guard from Eddyville, Kentucky, has been contacted by the Cavaliers in addition to Virginia Tech, Purdue, Indiana, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, and a few other schools. The 6'2" guard is the No. 70 overall player in the class of 2024, the No. 12 point guard, and the No. 2 prospect from Kentucky.

Virginia has been in contact with Isaiah Abraham, one of the top players from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Abraham is a three-star small forward from Warrenton, Virginia, and was contacted by UVA, Villanova, Kansas State, Georgetown, George Mason, and Longwood on Wednesday. The 6'6" forward is the No. 25 small forward in the nation and the No. 4 overall player from Virginia.

Heading up a little further north, Washington D.C. power forward Caleb Williams has heard from Virginia, Miami, Xavier, George Washington, Longwood, and several other schools so far. The 6'7" forward holds offers from Maryland, Penn State, Harvard, and Bryant.

Another top prospect from the DMV, Drew McKenna was contacted by UVA along with Xavier, Clemson, Florida State, Illinois, DePaul, Longwood, George Mason and a few others. The 6'6" small forward from Ellicott City, Maryland has been offered by Virginia Tech, Georgetown, and New Mexico State so far.

Jaye Nash, a 6'1" point guard from Memphis, Tennessee, has been contacted by Virginia, USC, Seton Hall, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and a laundry list of SEC schools: LSU, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Mississippi State.

Finally, Virginia contacted Brayden Crump, a 6'9", 225-pound power forward who has also been contacted by Georgia Tech and Seton Hall.

