Future Virginia Basketball ACC Matchups Announced

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the future 20-game conference matchups for each ACC men's basketball team for the next three seasons. The 20-game ACC schedule model, which was first adopted for the 2019-2020 season, included a three-year cycle that came to an end with the 2021-2022 season. Now, that cycle will begin again with each ACC team having the same home/away/repeat opponents this coming season as in the 2019-2020 season.

Here is Virginia's ACC men's basketball scheduling matrix for the 2022-2023, 2023-2024, and 2024-2025 seasons:

2022-2023

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

2023-2024

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Wake Forest

Home: Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State

2024-2025

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Pittsburgh

Home: Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse

Here is the full scheduling matrix for the ACC Men's Basketball conference schedules for the next three seasons:

ACC Men's Basketball future conference matchups 2022-2025

Takeaways from Virginia's future ACC schedule:

Virginia basketball future ACC matchups 2022-2025 (from left to right: annual rivals, home and away, home only, away only)

1. The first meeting between Tony Bennett and Jon Scheyer as opposing head coaches will take place at John Paul Jones Arena this coming season. The Cavaliers are not slated to return to Cameron Indoor to face the Blue Devils on their home floor until the 2023-2024 season.

2. Virginia and North Carolina face each other twice next season in what should be pivotal and entertaining matchups. Both UVA and UNC return the bulk of their rosters from a season ago. The Tar Heels defeated the Cavaliers handily in both the regular season meeting as well as in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn. UNC went on to make a run to the national title game. North Carolina will likely be a top five team to start the season and an early favorite to win the ACC. So, the question is - will Virginia's returning roster with the addition of Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas and the incoming freshmen result in enough improvement from the Cavaliers in order to hang with the Tar Heels in the two games next season?

3. Of course, Virginia is still set to play Virginia Tech and Louisville twice per season, but both series are at a something of a crossroads. Will UVA continue to dominate the Cardinals as they enter the Kenny Payne era? And can the Cavaliers regain control of the basketball version of the Commonwealth Clash? Virginia Tech has taken two of the last three meetings and the Hokies are also coming off of a magical run to their first-ever ACC Tournament Championship in 2022. Next season will be a key barometer for UVA's positioning in relation to its two annual basketball rivals.

