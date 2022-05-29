Skip to main content
Virginia's Second Varsity Eight Advances to NCAA Rowing Grand Final

UVA's Second Varsity Eight will race for an NCAA rowing title on Sunday

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics

Virginia's Second Varsity Eight has advanced to the grand final at the NCAA Rowing Championships. 

The Cavaliers recorded a time of 6:33.634 for a third-place finish in the semifinals on Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. UVA will race for an NCAA title in the grand finals on Sunday at 10am. 

Second Varsity Eight Heat Two results: 

  1. Stanford 6:26.132
  2. Yale 6:28.650
  3. Virginia 6:33.634
  4. Ohio State 6:38.048
  5. SMU 6:41.042
  6. Michigan 6:42.844

Virginia's Second Varsity Eight lineup: Addison Luce, Meagan Goldsmith, Lily Jarrett, Helene Dimitrijev, Lauren Orr, Cameron Bentley, Tahne Badenhorst, Larkin Brown, and Coxswain Janet Conklin. 

UVA is seeking its first NCAA title in an individual event since winning the Fours championship in 2015. Virginia won the NCAA Team National Championships in 2010 and 2012. 

Virginia's Varsity Eight finished sixth (6:36.573) in the semifinals and will race in the Varsity Eight petite final at 10:12am on Sunday. UVA's Varsity Four also finished sixth (7:26.606) and will race in the Varsity Four petite final at 9:22am. 

