Virginia Swimmer Emma Weyant Transfers to Florida

When the Virginia women's swimming and diving team begins its quest for a third-consecutive NCAA national championship, the Cavaliers will be without one of their best swimmers from last season. Rising sophomore Emma Weyant is transferring to Florida, she announced via an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Thank you to my [UVA swimming & diving] family. I am forever grateful for all of you," Weyant said in the post. "I am so excited for the next chapter at the University of Florida."

The move to Florida will take Weyant much closer to her hometown of Sarasota, Florida and she joins the Gators with three years of eligibility remaining.

A silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics before she even arrived on Grounds last fall, Weyant went on to have a superb freshman season at UVA. Weyant won the 500-yard freestyle title at the ACC Championships and was the runner-up for the ACC title in the 400-yard individual medley.

At the NCAA Championships, Weyant earned silver in the 500-yard freestyle, second only to Penn's Lia Thomas. Next season, she will likely be the favorite to win the 500-yard NCAA title. She also finished fourth in the 400-yard individual medley and anchored Virginia's second-place 800-yard freestyle relay team at NCAAs. Weyant scored 32 individual points to help the Cavaliers clinch their second-straight national championship.

UVA loses Weyant to the transfer portal, but the Cavaliers did add two quality transfers to their roster in Maxine Parker, a two-time NCAA qualifier from Georgia, and Sam Baron, who placed second in the 100-yard butterfly for UCLA at the Pac-12 Championships in 2021.

The Cavaliers will certainly miss Emma Weyant next season, but UVA is still set to return several talented swimmers from last season, led by superstars Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh and directed by reigning coach of the year Todd DeSorbo. Virginia still has a great chance of accomplishing the three-peat in 2022-2023.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Football: Jackson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 10 for Four-Star Freddie Dilione

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Leah Boggs | UVA Softball

Virginia and Maryland Battling for Top Basketball Recruits

Virginia Football Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2022

Virginia Football Target TyLyric Coleman Nearing Decision

Top 50 Guard Jaeden Mustaf Eyeing Potential Visit to UVA Basketball