Skip to main content
WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA's Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU

WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA's Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings commented on the UVA offense ahead of Saturday's game against Old Dominion
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings met with the media after practice on Wednesday. Kitchings commented on the struggles of the UVA offense in the loss at Illinois last weekend and discussed what the team must do to improve heading into Saturday's matchup against Old Dominion. 

Watch the full interview with Des Kitchings in the video below:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Men's Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over La Salle

Sophomore Mike Green 'No Longer Active' With Virginia Football Team

Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released

Virginia Football: Defense Shows Encouraging Signs at Illinois

Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages Scheduled for October 15th

Virginia Women's Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

'Hometown Hero' Kymora Johnson Commits to Virginia Women's Basketball

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia men's soccer junior midfielder Axel Ahlander passes the ball.
All Sports

Virginia Men's Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over La Salle

By Matt Newton
Sophomore Mike Green is longer active with the Virginia football team.
Football

Sophomore Mike Green 'No Longer Active' With Virginia Football Team

By Matt Newton
ACC basketball schedule
Basketball

ACC Announces 2022-2023 Men's Basketball Composite Schedule

By Matt Newton
The Virginia men's basketball team walks onto the floor at the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers defense reacts to making a stop against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Football

Virginia Football: Defense Shows Encouraging Signs at Illinois

By Matt Newton
A general view of the opening tip of the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the UNC-Greensboro Spartans at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 60-48.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages Scheduled for October 15th

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton waves to the crowd at Scott Stadium during the UVA football game against Richmond.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Elijah Gertrude will announce his college decision on Wednesday.
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Four-Star Elijah Gertrude to Announce Decision Wednesday

By Matt Newton