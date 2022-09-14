WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA's Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings met with the media after practice on Wednesday. Kitchings commented on the struggles of the UVA offense in the loss at Illinois last weekend and discussed what the team must do to improve heading into Saturday's matchup against Old Dominion.
Watch the full interview with Des Kitchings in the video below:
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read More
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
Virginia Men's Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over La Salle
Sophomore Mike Green 'No Longer Active' With Virginia Football Team
Virginia Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released
Virginia Football: Defense Shows Encouraging Signs at Illinois
Virginia Basketball Blue-White Scrimmages Scheduled for October 15th
Virginia Women's Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule
'Hometown Hero' Kymora Johnson Commits to Virginia Women's Basketball