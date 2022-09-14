WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA's Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU

Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings met with the media after practice on Wednesday. Kitchings commented on the struggles of the UVA offense in the loss at Illinois last weekend and discussed what the team must do to improve heading into Saturday's matchup against Old Dominion.

Watch the full interview with Des Kitchings in the video below:

