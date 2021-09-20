Strong Start for UVA Women’s Tennis at the Wahoowa Invitational

The Cavaliers won 20 of 26 matches over the course of the three-day event this weekend at Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s tennis team got off to a strong start at the Wahoowa Invitational this weekend. The Hoos went 20-6 overall during the three-day event at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville.

In five singles matches on Friday, Virginia turned in a 3-2 singles record and won all three doubles matches. Freshmen Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinksy won each of their respective singles matches as well as their doubles match as partners. UVA went 3-0 in double matches on Friday, winning twice against Auburn and once against Kansas.

On Saturday, Virginia went undefeated in both singles and doubles matches, all against Old Dominion. Defending NCAA singles champion Emma Navarro defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva in three sets, including a marathon 13-11 win in the deciding final set.

In the final day of competition on Sunday, Virginia went 3-3 in singles matches and 2-1 in doubles matches. Chervinsky won her singles match against NC State’s Sophie Abrams, while senior Sofia Munera, and freshman Nicole Kiefer won singles matches against opponents from Penn State. Chervinksy and Collard won another doubles match against NC State.

The Cavaliers went 12-5 overall in singles matches and 8-1 overall in doubles matches at the Wahoowa Invitational.

Up next, the Virginia women’s tennis team will play in two tournaments in North Carolina next weekend. The Cavaliers will send part of the team to Cary for the Spotlight Ranked Tournament and the other part of the team will participate in the Kitty Harrison Invitational in Chapel Hill.