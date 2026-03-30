Transfer Portal Lessons From Last Cycle That Could Show Ryan Odom’s Plans for 2026

The Virginia Cavaliers recently wrapped up one of their most memorable seasons in program history. Despite making an early exit in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, the Hoos have much to be proud of as they start navigating their offseason.

But just because the games are over, it does not mean that the work is over. In fact, the transfer portal will be opening soon, and chaos will inevitably start to erupt once again. Head coach Ryan Odom is no stranger to this time of year, and in 2025, he was faced with the tall task of building a new roster for Virginia ahead of his first year at the helm.

He faced challenges along the way, but nothing that was going to prevent them from reaching the tourney. Now, he is approaching his second year coaching Virginia during portal season, and he should be able to carry some of his key takeaways into this next chapter.

Looking at how he navigated last year's portal, here are two lessons that could point to how he's planning to tackle the offseason this time around.

1. Deep Rotation is Key

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UVA's depth was a major asset to the program this year. Between their starting core and their bench, the Cavaliers thrived. Ugonna Onyenso was one of their more notable bench players, and Odom was able to pull him out of the portal last year, ending his time with the Kansas State Wildcats.

It's no secret that Onyenos thrived this year, but he was not the only player to make a statement. Transfers Jacari White, Malik Thomas and Dallin Hall played pivotal roles in Virginia's 2025-26 success. Entering this next transfer portal, prioritizing a deep rotation is imperative.

2. Importance of Rebuilding Quickly

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When Odom entered the picture last year, he was navigating overwhelming roster turnover. As a result, he had no choice but to move quickly and intentionally in the transfer portal. At this point, he was not fine-tuning a roster. Instead, he was rebuilding the entire team from the ground up. This dilemma emphasized the importance of retention, but also the need to quickly turn things around when it comes to a roster.

Odom built something truly special with his program this year, and he's bound to lose some valuable athletes. Fortunately, he knows what it takes to fill the gaps. More importantly, he knows who he needs to fill the gaps with.