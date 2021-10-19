Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Nine Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 13 UVA sporting events.

The UVA women’s golf team plays in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas from Monday through Wednesday this week. The Cavaliers are competing against LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Baylor in the event.

No. 16 Virginia field hockey plays in three matches this weekend. The Hoos play at home against William & Mary on Wednesday, then at No. 6 Syracuse on Friday, before returning home to play Drexel on Sunday.

No. 2 UVA women’s soccer plays its final two home games of the regular season this weekend. The Cavaliers host Louisville on Thursday and Miami on Sunday, looking to stay unbeaten in ACC play.

The Virginia women’s tennis team plays in the ITA Atlantic Regional at Boar’s Head Sports Club from Friday through Monday.

UVA men’s golf plays in a three-day tournament from Friday through Sunday at the Golf Club of Georgia Invitational in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Virginia volleyball plays two road matches this weekend at No. 2 Louisville on Friday and at Notre Dame on Sunday.

The UVA men’s soccer team plays its final home game of the regular season on Friday night against Pittsburgh.

Virginia men’s tennis plays in the ITA Atlantic Regional in Norfolk from Saturday through Monday.

Finally, UVA football looks to extend its three-game winning streak as the Hoos host Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Monday, October 18th

All Day (10/18-10/20): Women’s Golf Jackson T. Stephens Cup, The Alotian Club (Roland Arkansas)

Wednesday, October 20th

3pm: Field Hockey vs. William & Mary, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

Thursday, October 21st

7pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Louisville, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

Friday, October 22nd

All Day (10/22-10/25): Women’s Tennis ITA Atlantic Regional, Boar's Head Sports Club

All Day (10/22-10/24): Men’s Golf - Golf Club of Georgia Invitational, Golf Club of Georgia (Alpharetta, Georgia)

4pm: Field Hockey at Syracuse, J.S. Coyne Field (Syracuse, New York), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Volleyball at Louisville, L&N Federal Credit Union Arena (Louisville, Kentucky), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Men’s Soccer vs. Pittsburgh, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network

Saturday, October 23rd

All Day (10/23-10/25): Men’s Tennis ITA Atlantic Regional (Norfolk, Virginia)

7:30pm: Football vs. Georgia Tech, Scott Stadium, ACC Network

Sunday, October 24th

12pm: Field Hockey vs. Drexel, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

1pm: Volleyball at Notre Dame, Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center (South Bend, Indiana), ACC Network Extra

3pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Miami, Klockner Stadium, ACC Regional Sports Networks