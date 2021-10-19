    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communication

    Publish date:

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    See the full slate of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week
    Author:

    Nine Virginia sports teams will be in action this week for a total of 13 UVA sporting events.

    The UVA women’s golf team plays in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas from Monday through Wednesday this week. The Cavaliers are competing against LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Baylor in the event.

    No. 16 Virginia field hockey plays in three matches this weekend. The Hoos play at home against William & Mary on Wednesday, then at No. 6 Syracuse on Friday, before returning home to play Drexel on Sunday.

    No. 2 UVA women’s soccer plays its final two home games of the regular season this weekend. The Cavaliers host Louisville on Thursday and Miami on Sunday, looking to stay unbeaten in ACC play.

    The Virginia women’s tennis team plays in the ITA Atlantic Regional at Boar’s Head Sports Club from Friday through Monday.

    UVA men’s golf plays in a three-day tournament from Friday through Sunday at the Golf Club of Georgia Invitational in Alpharetta, Georgia.

    Virginia volleyball plays two road matches this weekend at No. 2 Louisville on Friday and at Notre Dame on Sunday.

    The UVA men’s soccer team plays its final home game of the regular season on Friday night against Pittsburgh.

    Virginia men’s tennis plays in the ITA Atlantic Regional in Norfolk from Saturday through Monday.

    Finally, UVA football looks to extend its three-game winning streak as the Hoos host Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

    Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

    Monday, October 18th

    All Day (10/18-10/20): Women’s Golf Jackson T. Stephens Cup, The Alotian Club (Roland Arkansas)

    Wednesday, October 20th

    3pm: Field Hockey vs. William & Mary, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

    Thursday, October 21st

    7pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Louisville, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network Extra

    Friday, October 22nd

    All Day (10/22-10/25): Women’s Tennis ITA Atlantic Regional, Boar's Head Sports Club

    All Day (10/22-10/24): Men’s Golf - Golf Club of Georgia Invitational, Golf Club of Georgia (Alpharetta, Georgia)

    4pm: Field Hockey at Syracuse, J.S. Coyne Field (Syracuse, New York), ACC Network Extra

    7pm: Volleyball at Louisville, L&N Federal Credit Union Arena (Louisville, Kentucky), ACC Network Extra

    7pm: Men’s Soccer vs. Pittsburgh, Klockner Stadium, ACC Network

    Saturday, October 23rd

    All Day (10/23-10/25): Men’s Tennis ITA Atlantic Regional (Norfolk, Virginia)

    7:30pm: Football vs. Georgia Tech, Scott Stadium, ACC Network

    Sunday, October 24th

    12pm: Field Hockey vs. Drexel, UVA Turf Field, ACC Network Extra

    1pm: Volleyball at Notre Dame, Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center (South Bend, Indiana), ACC Network Extra

    3pm: Women’s Soccer vs. Miami, Klockner Stadium, ACC Regional Sports Networks

    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

    14 seconds ago
    Ty Jerome Oklahoma City Thunder
    Basketball

    UVA in the NBA: Previewing Ty Jerome’s Third Season in the NBA

    5 hours ago
    Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    ACC Preseason Poll: UVA Picked to Finish Fourth, Clark Makes ACC Second-Team

    8 hours ago
    Malcolm Brogdon Indiana Pacers
    Basketball

    Malcolm Brogdon Signs Two-Year Extension with Pacers

    Oct 18, 2021
    Jay Huff Virginia Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers
    Basketball

    Jay Huff Signs Two-Way Deal with Lakers

    Oct 18, 2021
    Kihei Clark Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Kihei Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

    Oct 18, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers Football
    Football

    Virginia Places Four on ACC Football Team of the Week

    Oct 18, 2021
    Tony Bennett Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    UVA Basketball Ranked No. 25 in AP Preseason Poll

    Oct 18, 2021