Virginia baseball snags Michael Elko and Reid Howard, continuing electric transfer spree

The second base position has been important for Virginia baseball. Occupied by Henry Godbout — now the Boston Red Sox No. 9 prospect — and recently Joe Tiroly, who could be draft-bound himself, the Cavaliers have featured stars at that position. If Tiroly is drafted, though, there is an essential vacancy.

Virginia’s solution? Adding Richmond second baseman Michael Elko and Western Kentucky shortstop Reid Howard from the transfer portal Tuesday. Either one of them could fit the bill for a bat-focused contributor at that second base spot.

Elko slashed .340/.459/.533 with seven home runs in his senior season, also adding 27 stolen bases — which ranked fifth in the Atlantic 10. He profiles as a classic, top-of-the-order hitter who can get on base often and subsequently cause trouble for opposing pitchers. Elko performed well for the Spiders this year, earning Second Team All-Atlantic 10 honors.

A patient hitter, Elko led Richmond with 27 walks this past season. He also finished second on the team in hits (67) and total bases (105), only behind superstar graduate catcher Dylan Winebrenner.

Howard is also a contact bat, as he slashed .302/.419/.419 in 2026. He tied for the Hilltoppers’ lead with 18 stolen bases. As a sophomore, Howard lost a bit of his previous power as he battled injuries. While Howard clubbed six home runs and 11 doubles over 56 games as a freshman, he hit no home runs and three doubles across 37 games in 2026.

In his freshman campaign, though, Howard earned a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team. Howard is incredibly fast — both he and Elko can contribute as speedy baserunners, at the minimum.

Elko and Howard will battle rising sophomore RJ Holmes for the two starting spots in the middle infield — and perhaps challenge incumbent Noah Murray at third base as well. There is also the possibility that Coach Chris Pollard adds more competition to that infield battle. If anything, Pollard and staff have proven that they want to take some major swings in the transfer portal to upgrade the 2027 Cavaliers.

This transfer class features not one, but two Spiders — Elko is joined by Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year Joey Giordano, a headliner of a Cavaliers portal class that 64Analytics graded as the best in the country so far.

In addition to the pair of Richmond stars, Virginia has also added pitcher Serigne Sarré from Mount St. Mary’s, outfielder Sal Mineo from Delaware and pitcher John Downing from Seton Hall. More additions could be forthcoming.