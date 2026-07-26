Red Sox-Nationals Trade Grades: Boston Swaps Connelly Early for Curtis Mead

Trade season is officially upon us. The Red Sox and Nationals agreed to a significant trade Saturday night, as left-handed pitcher Connelly Early was dealt to Washington in exchange for third baseman Curtis Mead.

The move addresses needs for both teams, as Boston's offense was looking for a spark, while the Nationals landed a pitcher with multiple years of control who could become a key piece of their starting rotation. But just because needs were met on both sides of the deal doesn’t mean it was an even swap.

We’re going to grade the trade, detailing why the Nationals got the edge in terms of value.

Red Sox

Boston was in search of a right-handed infield bat and landed one in Mead, but the price was hefty, and the return may not be worth it.

The 25-year-old Mead is in the middle of a breakout season with the Nationals, slashing .254/.352/.500, with career-highs in home runs (17), RBIs (48), OPS (.852) and wRC+ (134). All of those numbers are major outliers for his career, so it’s difficult to know if this is fool’s gold or not.

Mead was a top 50 prospect for the Rays heading into the 2023 campaign but has never put it all together. He was traded to the White Sox at the deadline in 2025, then passed on to the Nats in March after being DFA’d by Chicago. In 152 career games entering this season, he had produced -0.3 WAR. He’s notched 2.0 this season. In the field, he’s bounced from third to first in Washington, and his metrics are atrocious. He has produced -9 outs above average, which significantly cuts into his value as a hitter.

There’s a chance Mead has finally figured it out at the plate, and this is the guy he’ll be moving forward. It’s more likely the answer lies somewhere in the middle. If he can continue on this hot streak at the plate for the rest of the season, the Red Sox will be thrilled.

The issue here is what is headed the other way. Early is a 24-year-old lefty who opened the season as a top 75 prospect and has a 3.24 ERA in 21 MLB starts. That’s a hefty price to pay for a bat with a short track record.

Grade: C+

Nationals

What a deal for the Nationals. Washington acquired Mead from the Rays before the 2026 season in exchange for catcher prospect Boston Smith. Now, a few months later, Mead heads to Boston and, in turn, nets the Nationals a young starting pitcher the organization has every reason to be excited about, and someone President of Baseball Operations Paul Toboni is very familiar with from his days in the Red Sox front office. Toboni was a key figure in the Red Sox draft in ‘23, when they selected Early in the fifth round, and now he reunites with his former draft pick in D.C.

Early, still just 24 years old, has made 21 starts in his MLB career, including 17 this season. In ‘26, he owns a 3.44 ERA with 93 strikeouts against 34 walks across 91 2/3 innings. Early won’t be a free agent until the 2032 season, so the Nationals will be able to keep him long-term at a low cost, and he has the potential to become a vital part of their starting rotation for several years.

The Nationals, despite having a top-tier offense, have been hindered this season by their pitching staff. While Foster Griffin has been excellent, the other members of the rotation have not. Washington owns MLB’s fourth-worst ERA at 4.76 and has surrendered the third-most runs in MLB (547). Early will certainly help in that regard and give them a foundation to build their rotation around going forward.

Considering the low cost of acquisition and the amount of control remaining on Early’s contract, this is an excellent trade for the Nationals, who could still look to sneak into the postseason in a crowded National League, while also locking down an important piece for the future.

Grade A-

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