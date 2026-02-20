How To Watch Virginia Baseball In This Weekend's Tournament: Start Time and TV Channel

Virginia returns to action on Friday when they play a three-game tournament series against Monmouth, Stetson, and North Dakota State in Deland, Florida. Virginia hit a program record with 31 runs in a win over Wagner last weekend. Virginia is already impressive in several categories, ranking in the top 25. That includes batting average, double plays per game, hits, strikeouts per nine, and on-base percentage. They have one of the better scoring programs in the country. Virginia has scored in double figures in three of the first four games this season.

Henry Zatkowski will get the start for the Cavaliers on Friday against Monmouth and transferred over from Duke. He finished with a 5-2 record and a 4.83 ERA in 59.2 innings. Max Stammel is set to receive the start on Saturday as the Hoos are set to play Stetson. Stammel finished with a 4.09 ERA in 18 innings. The starter for Sunday hasn’t been announced yet, and the Cavaliers will take on North Dakota State.

Head Coach Chris Pollard came over from Duke this past offseason. Pollard set the Duke Blue Devils record with the most wins in its history, finishing with 420 wins. He spent 13 seasons with the program before making the transition. He has already etched his name in the record books, becoming the third coach in Virginia history to win its first three games.

Virginia is looking to add a few more nonconference wins to its resume with victories this weekend in Florida. Their offense has been stellar; can the defense continue to match how the offense is performing? Eric Becker, AJ Garcia, Joe Tiroly, and Lucas Hartman were all elite players returning and making a myriad of preseason accolade lists. They have been a big reason why Virginia has been good offensively this year.

How To Watch

Watch: Hatter Vision (Saturday Only)

Listen: N/A

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday – Noon

Monmouth: RHP Ryan Mealy (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 2 BB, 5 SO)

Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski (0-0, 15.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 5 BB, 6 SO)

Saturday – 5 p.m.

Stetson: RHP Ethan Phillips (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 4 BB, 3 SO)

Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski (0-0, 15.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 5 BB, 6 SO)

Sunday – 10 a.m.

North Dakota State: LHP Jonah Walker (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 0 BB, 4 SO)

Virginia: TBA

