How to Watch Virginia vs VMI: Preview, Starting Pitchers, and TV Channel

After a record setting offensive output over the weekend against Wagner, Virginia is ready for their first midweek matchup of the Chris Pollard Era. The Cavaliers are set to take on VMI and are looking to improve their record to 4-0.

Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, the Cavaliers are 35-6 in February.

The opening weekend sweep of Wagner was highlighted by a 31-run outburst in the series finale. Saturday’s 31 runs set a new program record.

UVA’s 69 runs on opening weekend are the most ever by Virginia over the opening three games of a season in program history. The previous high was 59 runs over the opening three games in 1889.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday – 3 p.m.

VMI: RHP Clark Driscoll (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)

Virginia: RHP John Paone (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)

Looking at the matchup

In the first midweek of the season, freshman John Paone will get the ball for the Cavaliers. A highly touted prep arm from the commonwealth of Massachusetts, Paone was ranked the 134th best draft prospect by MLB.com in 2025. Perfect Game had Paone as the number one player in Massachusetts and the 138th best right-handed pitcher.

Headlined by consensus Preseason All-American AJ Gracia, a total of four Cavaliers landed on Preseason All-American teams. Eric Becker was named to two teams, while Joe Tiroly and Lucas Hartman each landed on one team.

Along with Preseason All-American accolades, Gracia and Becker were each named to the Golden Spikes Watch List. Becker also found himself on the Baseball America Preseason Player of the Year Watch List, while Hartman was added to the Stopper of the Year Watch List.

Virginia is ranked in four of the five major national polls, with the Cavaliers checking in at 14 for Baseball America and Perfect Game. In a poll of the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches, the Virginia baseball team was picked to finish seventh in the league.

Virginia went 20-8 at Disharoon Park in 2025, including an eight-game win streak to end the year. Dating back to the start of the 2021 season, UVA is 136-37 in the friendly confines of Disharoon Park.

Entering the midweek, Virginia is riding an 11-game win streak at Disharoon Park that goes back to the end of the 2025 season.

