LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs Radford Baseball, Game Two Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A pair of walks and a called catchers interference loaded the bases for UVA with one out. An RBI groundout from Murray cut the lead to 3-1 and then Gracia was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs. Tiroly stepped up and cleared the bases with a 3-RBI double to give UVA a 4-3 lead. An RBI single from Harris pushed the lead to 5-3 before Didawick grounded out to end the inning.

Top of the 2nd

Radford gets a leadoff single, but no runs. They lead 3-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Gracia got a leadoff single, but no runs for UVA. Radford leads 3-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

An error and catchers interference put two runners on base and then a three-run home run gave Radford a 3-0 lead. Paone struck out the final two batters to get out of the inning but UVA is facing a defecit.

Pregame

RHP John Paone (1-3, 5.98 ERA, 40.2 IP, 18 BB, 45 SO) is on the mound for UVA in game two and here is how they are going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. RF Zach Jackson

7. SS RJ Holmes

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B Noah Murray

Entering the doubleheader, Virginia is averaging 8.0 runs per game, which ranks 40th in the country and eighth in the league. Overall, UVA has scored the 28th-most runs in the country at 368.

UVA’s 77 home runs have powered the power surge through the first 46 games of the season. The 77 blasts rank 17th nationally and third in the ACC. In 2025, the Cavaliers only hit 69 home runs as a team.