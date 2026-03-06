How To Watch Virginia vs North Carolina : Preview, Starting Pitchers & TV Channel

Virginia is set to hit the road to face its ACC rival, North Carolina, this weekend in one of the better series in conference play. Virginia split its series with UNC Charlotte, but it defeated UNC Charlotte 8-1 in the final game of the series. Saturday will mark the 317th meeting between North Carolina and Virginia. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 192-120-4.

The Hoos are 11-2 on the year, and North Carolina is 12-1-1. The Tar Heels are coming off a 5-1 lead over Elon on Tuesday night and were led by their pitching and strong bullpen.

For the Cavaliers in their win over Charlotte, the star of the night was AJ Gracia, who went 3-4 from the field. He also got help from Joe Tiroly, Zach Jackson, Sam Harris, and Eric Becker. It was the fifth time in 2026 that the Cavaliers finished with double-digits.

Henry Zatkowski will be back on the mound to start the game for the Cavaliers. He is 1-0 this season and leads the team with 17 strikeouts. Virginia has also been good offensively, ranking 10th in home runs, 13th in home runs per game, and fifth in runs. It has been a combination of talented players and a strong offense that has led the Cavaliers to be one of the top teams in the conference. Virginia is averaging 10.8 runs per game, which ranks in the top eight in the country. They will now get a chance to propel themselves to the top of the conference standings. Let's take a look at how you can watch and listen to the game.

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday – 4 PM

Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski (1-0, 6.92 ERA, 13.0 IP, 9 BB, 17 SO)

North Carolina: RHP Jason DeCaro (3-0, 1.00 ERA, 18.0 IP, 4 BB, 19 SO)

Saturday – 2 PM

Virginia: LHP Max Stammel (0-0, 4.22 ERA, 10.2 IP, 7 BB, 12 SO)

North Carolina: RHP Ryan Lynch (1-0, 2.81 ERA, 16.0 IP, 4 BB, 17 SO)

Sunday – 1 PM

Virginia: RHP John Paone (1 - 0, 2.31 ERA, 11.2 IP, 2 BB, 15 SO)

North Carolina: LHP Folger Boaz (2-0, 3.07 ERA, 14.2 IP, 3 BB, 14 SO

Virginia is looking to set the stage and get a major series win early on in conference play. It won't be easy to know how good North Carolina is as a complete team until Friday evening.