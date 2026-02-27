How to Watch Virginia vs VCU: Series Preview, Starting Pitchers, and TV Channel

So far this season, the Virginia Cavaliers baseball program has been incredibly dominant. To date, they've only faced one loss, which was to Stetson last weekend. The Hoos walked away 6-5, accepting their first defeat of the year.

However, Virginia is currently 7-1 overall, and now, they're approaching a three-game series against VCU this Friday and through the weekend.

Ahead of of the set, let's take a look at what fans can expect from the Cavaliers.

Who Is Starting?

Virginia Cavaliers baseball team | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Kicking off Game 1 on the mound will be Henry Zatkowski. So far, the southpaw is logging a 10.29 ERA and nine strikeouts through two starts. For reference, during his 2025 campaign with the Duke Blue Devils, he recorded a 5.01 ERA and 58 strikeouts across 59.1 innings pitched through 10 starts.

Game 2 will be started by Max Stammel, who owns a clean 3.00 ERA and seven strikeouts across 6.0 innings pitched through his two starts. As a fellow Blue Devil, he is well-versed in Chris Pollard's coaching style.

Starting Game 3 will be right-hander John Paone. The sophomore arm has posted a 4.76 ERA and 11 strikeouts across 5.2 innings pitched through two starts.

UVA Embraces New Era of Success

Duke Blue Devils head coach Chris Pollard | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers own a 13-game winning streak at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville, Va.—the longest streak held by a Power Four program. Now is the time to defend their territory.

VCU is 4-4 overall after facing losses to Illinois (9-4), Coastal Carolina (13-2 and 6-3) and North Carolina (13-3). Considering how well UVA has been performing this year, the Rams are going to be in for a tough series, particularly when junior shortstop Eric Becker, AJ Gracia and Harrison Didwick step up to the plate.

Gracia leads Virginia with home runs (four), while slashing .407/.564/.926 with a 1.490 OPS through eight games. With this trio on board, UVA has some true sluggers on board, posing a threat to their opponents.

Fans can tune in to the game on ACCNX on Friday at 3 p.m. ET and Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, and on ESPN+ on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Once this set wraps up, the Cavaliers will hit the road once again to head to North Carolina to face Charlotte in a two-game series.

If the Hoos can keep up their high level of momentum, this could end up being an incredibly successful season under Pollard's first year as head coach.