Joe Colucci Jumps Into the Portal—UVA’s Bullpen Gets Even Thinner
Virginia’s summer of roster churn rolled on Monday when right-hander Joe Colucci entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Daily Progress beat writer Greg Madia. The 6-foot-5 sophomore, who opened eyes with a lively fastball in 2024 JUCO ball and arrived in Charlottesville as a potential high-leverage arm, will explore options with two seasons of eligibility — and the July MLB Draft — still in play.
Colucci’s debut ACC season never quite clicked. In 15 outings, the sophomore had a 0-3 record and a 9.17 ERA, striking out 17 and issuing seven walks over 17.6 innings. Yet beneath some rough statistics, there was promise. He logged scoreless late-inning relief against Dartmouth, Duke, VCU, and Towson. Colucci was a late-inning weapon waiting to be refined.
Pitching this month for the Bourne Braves, Colucci has posted a 2.61 ERA with no home runs allowed—a wood-bat turnaround that has mid-round draft chatter percolating among scouts stationed in Falmouth and Cotuit.
Why It Hurts Virginia
New head coach Chris Pollard, hired on June 18 after Brian O’Connor’s surprise departure, was counting on Colucci to push for seventh- or eighth-inning work in 2026. Instead, the Cavaliers have watched a string of arms walk out the door:
- LHP Evan Blanco — portal entry on June 2.
- LHP Tomas Valincius — transferred to Mississippi State on June 6.
With Colucci gone, Pollard’s returning staff is anchored by veteran Jay Woolfolk and a handful of untested sophomores. Expect UVA to be aggressive in the second transfer-portal window as it tries to rebuild late-inning depth before fall practice.
What’s Next for Colucci
The portal gives Colucci a safety net if the draft board doesn’t break his way. Programs lacking a power righty with two years left — think SEC contenders short on bullpen swing-and-miss — will line up quickly. If a pro club wagers on his Cape momentum, Colucci could skip campus altogether.
