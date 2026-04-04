LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs No.7 Florida State Baseball, Game Three Score
Bottom of the 9th
A leadoff home run from Tiroly cut the lead to 9-3 and FSU made a pitching change. The Seminoles got the three outs they needed and won the game and the series. Virginia falls to 24-9 and will face James Madison at home on Tuesday.
Top of the 9th
Jayden Stroman comes in and pitches a 1-2-3 scoreless inning. FSU leads 9-2 heading to the bottom of the 9th
Bottom of the 8th
A pair of solo home runs from Johnson and Perrotta cut the lead to 9-2, but that was all UVA could get. FSU leads 9-2 heading to the 9th
Top of the 8th
FSU got a single and a walk, but no runs on the board. FSU leads 9-0 heading to the bottom of the 8th
Bottom of the 7th
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. FSU leads 9-0 heading to the 8th
Top of the 7th
Joe Colucci came in to replace Augustin. A leadoff walk and a single put two runners on with no outs and then an RBI double made it 7-0. An RBI groundout made it 8-0 and Christian Lucarelli came in to replace Colucci. A sac fly pushed the lead to 9-0 and then they got the final out. FSU leads 9-0 heading to the bottom of the 7th
Bottom of the 6th
Gracia reached on an error and advanced to second, but Harris grounded out and UVA remained scoreless. FSU leads 6-0 heading to the 7th
Top of the 6th
Matt Augustin replaced Hartman on the mound. He walked two batters, but gave up no runs. FSU leads 6-0 heading to the bottom of the 6th
Bottom of the 5th
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. FSU leads 6-0 heading to the 6th.
Top of the 5th
A single and a one out walk put two runners on . After getting the second out, FSU got an RBI single to push the lead to 5-0 and then an RBI double made it 6-0. UVA got the final out, but they trail 6-0 heading to the bottom of the 5th
Bottom of the 4th
FSU strikes out the side and leads 4-0 heading to the 5th.
Top of the 4th
Hartman strikes out two and keeps FSU off the board. Seminoles lead 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 4th
Bottom of the 3rd
Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. FSU leads 4-0 heading to the 4th
Top of the 3rd
FSU got a one out single and then an RBI double stretched the lead to 3-0. After striking out a batter, an RBI single made it 4-0 and the hole got bigger for UVA. Lucas Hartman was sent in to replace Paone. He got the final out, but the deficit grew.
Bottom of the 2nd
Didawick and Weatherspoon singled, but UVA could not get any runs across. FSU leads 2-0 heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
Paone gave up a leadoff walk and after striking out the next batter, FSU took the first lead of the game on a two-run home run. Paone got the last two outs, but UVA trails 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Becker gets a leadoff walk, but no hits or runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
Paone issues a two out walk, but surrenders no hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
RHP John Paone (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 28.2 IP, 11 BB, 29 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:
1. SS Eric Becker
2. CF AJ Gracia
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. 2B Joe Tiroly
5. LF Harrison Didawick
6. C Jake Weatherspoon
7. RF Kyle Johnson
8. DH Antonio Perrotta
9. 3B Noah Murray
Yesterday, Virginia was stifled by the Seminoles pitching staff and could not take advantage when they had guys on base. Head coach Chris Pollard was disappointed with the loss, but hopeful his team would bounce back:
“Over two ball games, we have shown that if we force them to have to string hits together to score, they have a hard time doing that against our arms. The difference today was that we gave them free offense. We gave them five outs in an inning; we gave them four outs in another inning; we gave them some free passes, and that allowed them to string together offense. We have to do a great job of going out there and attacking the zone to force them to have to string hits together; we’d be in a good spot. On the other side, we just saw two really good arms that competed at a really high level. I thought Beard executed the changeup really well and John Abraham is one of the best relievers in our league. He got the breaking ball going and it gave us fits.”
How will Virginia respond in game three?
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell