LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs No.7 Florida State Baseball, Game Three Score

Bottom of the 9th

A leadoff home run from Tiroly cut the lead to 9-3 and FSU made a pitching change. The Seminoles got the three outs they needed and won the game and the series. Virginia falls to 24-9 and will face James Madison at home on Tuesday.

Top of the 9th

Jayden Stroman comes in and pitches a 1-2-3 scoreless inning. FSU leads 9-2 heading to the bottom of the 9th

Bottom of the 8th

A pair of solo home runs from Johnson and Perrotta cut the lead to 9-2, but that was all UVA could get. FSU leads 9-2 heading to the 9th

Top of the 8th

FSU got a single and a walk, but no runs on the board. FSU leads 9-0 heading to the bottom of the 8th

Bottom of the 7th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. FSU leads 9-0 heading to the 8th

Top of the 7th

Joe Colucci came in to replace Augustin. A leadoff walk and a single put two runners on with no outs and then an RBI double made it 7-0. An RBI groundout made it 8-0 and Christian Lucarelli came in to replace Colucci. A sac fly pushed the lead to 9-0 and then they got the final out. FSU leads 9-0 heading to the bottom of the 7th

Bottom of the 6th

Gracia reached on an error and advanced to second, but Harris grounded out and UVA remained scoreless. FSU leads 6-0 heading to the 7th

Top of the 6th

Matt Augustin replaced Hartman on the mound. He walked two batters, but gave up no runs. FSU leads 6-0 heading to the bottom of the 6th

Bottom of the 5th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. FSU leads 6-0 heading to the 6th.

Top of the 5th

A single and a one out walk put two runners on . After getting the second out, FSU got an RBI single to push the lead to 5-0 and then an RBI double made it 6-0. UVA got the final out, but they trail 6-0 heading to the bottom of the 5th

Bottom of the 4th

FSU strikes out the side and leads 4-0 heading to the 5th.

Top of the 4th

Hartman strikes out two and keeps FSU off the board. Seminoles lead 4-0 heading to the bottom of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. FSU leads 4-0 heading to the 4th

Top of the 3rd

FSU got a one out single and then an RBI double stretched the lead to 3-0. After striking out a batter, an RBI single made it 4-0 and the hole got bigger for UVA. Lucas Hartman was sent in to replace Paone. He got the final out, but the deficit grew.

Bottom of the 2nd

Didawick and Weatherspoon singled, but UVA could not get any runs across. FSU leads 2-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Paone gave up a leadoff walk and after striking out the next batter, FSU took the first lead of the game on a two-run home run. Paone got the last two outs, but UVA trails 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Becker gets a leadoff walk, but no hits or runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Paone issues a two out walk, but surrenders no hits or runs. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP John Paone (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 28.2 IP, 11 BB, 29 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are lining up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. RF Kyle Johnson

8. DH Antonio Perrotta

9. 3B Noah Murray

Yesterday, Virginia was stifled by the Seminoles pitching staff and could not take advantage when they had guys on base. Head coach Chris Pollard was disappointed with the loss, but hopeful his team would bounce back:

“Over two ball games, we have shown that if we force them to have to string hits together to score, they have a hard time doing that against our arms. The difference today was that we gave them free offense. We gave them five outs in an inning; we gave them four outs in another inning; we gave them some free passes, and that allowed them to string together offense. We have to do a great job of going out there and attacking the zone to force them to have to string hits together; we’d be in a good spot. On the other side, we just saw two really good arms that competed at a really high level. I thought Beard executed the changeup really well and John Abraham is one of the best relievers in our league. He got the breaking ball going and it gave us fits.”

How will Virginia respond in game three?