LIVE Updates: No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers vs No.7 Florida State Baseball, Game Two Score

Bottom of the 9th

Gracia got a one out single and Tiroly followed with a two out single to put two runners on with two outs, but Sam Harris struck out looking and FSU win the game and ties the series 1-1. This loss drops UVA to 24-8 and 8-6 in the ACC. Game three is set for tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM ET

Top of the 9th

Jaxel pitches a scoreless inning and UVA will attempt to tie or win the game in the bottom of the 9th

Bottom of the 8th

UVA got two on with two outs, but Kyle Johnson struck out to end the inning. FSU leads 5-2 heading to the 9th.

Top of the 8th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for FSU. Seminoles lead 5-2 heading to the bottom of the 8th

Bottom of the 7th

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for UVA. FSU leads 5-2 heading to the 8th.

Top of the 7th

Kevin Jaxel replaced Yoder to start the 7th inning. He struck out two in a scoreless inning and FSU leads 5-2 heading to the bottom of the 7th

Bottom of the 6th

Weatherspoon got a leadoff home run to cut the lead to 5-2, but UVA could not add any more onto that. FSU leads 5-2 heading to the 7th

Top of the 6th

A leadoff walk gave way to a one out, two run home run from FSU to stretch the lead to 5-1. Yoder struck out the final two batters, but the lead for the Seminoles has grown.

Bottom of the 5th

Jackson was hit by a pitch and Gracia drew a one out walk to put two runners on and then Tiroly broke through with a RBI single to cut the lead to 3-1. Harris struck out to end the inning however and FSU leads 3-1 heading to the 6th

Top of the 5th

A double and a single put runners on the corners with no outs and a sac fly gave FSU a 2-0 lead. Stammel was then pulled in favor of Noah Yoder. He gave up a two out single and walk to load the bases and then a wild pitch scored another run to make it 3-0. He got the final out and FSU leads by three

Bottom of the 4th

UVA gets a pair of base runners due to walks, but are unable to bring in any runs. FSU leads 1-0 heading to the 5th

Top of the 4th

FSU gets a one out single, but no runs. They lead 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 4th

Bottom of the 3rd

Jackson gets a leadoff single, but no runs come across for UVA. FSU leads 1-0 heading to the 4th.

Top of the 3rd

Two errors and a single loaded the bases with two outs and then a bases loaded walk gave FSU a 1-0 lead, their first of the series. Stammel struck out the final batter to limit the damage, but FSU leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Perrotta draws a one out walk, but no hits or runs for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for FSU. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Gracia gets a one out single, but nothing else for UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Stammel strikes out two and keeps FSU off the board. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

LHP Max Stammel (2-2, 7.14 ERA, 29.0 IP, 12 BB, 24 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. LF Harrison Didawick

4. 2B Joe Tiroly

5. 1B Sam Harris

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. DH Antonio Perrotta

8. 3B Noah Murray

9. RF Zach Jackson

LHP Trey Beard (2-0, 3.58 ERA, 27.2 IP, 10 BB, 40 SO) is on the mound for FSU this afternoon.

Virgnia got off to a great start yesterday, getting the opening win against the Seminoles and with a win today, the Cavaliers will clinch another ACC series against a top opponent in the conference.